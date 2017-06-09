Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 9, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County:

Relay For Life At Bunning Park Saturday: This year’s Relay For Life will be held from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 10 in Bunning Park. Relay For Life is the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The relay is a team fundraising event involving team members who take turns walking around a track or designated path. More information here.

Free “Disaster Management For Public Services” Training In Green River: A free training opportunity on disaster management will take place in Green River this month. “Disaster Management for Public Services” is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 15th and 16th at the Green River Fire Station #2, 500 Shoshone Ave., Green River. More information here.

Rock Springs Fugitive Tracked To Nebraska And Arrested: A Rock Springs man wanted on multiple felony charges has been arrested in Nebraska. According to a release from the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Tony Bryan Hemmele, 52, is charged with Forgery, Larceny by Bailee, and two counts of felony-grade Theft. More information here.

Search For Missing Man In Yellowstone National Park: Staff in Yellowstone National Park is currently searching for a missing person in the area of the park’s North Entrance. Jeff Murphy, 53 of Batavia, Illinois, was last seen on Wednesday, June 7th in the Rescue Creek Trailhead. Murphy intended to hike for the day to Turkey Pen Peak. More information here.

Owlfies Flowers To Close: Owlfies Flowers and Gifts in Rock Springs recently announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of the month. More information here.

County Officials Issue Road Advisory For The Farson Area: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell and the County Department of Public Works / Road and Bridge issued an advisory Thursday afternoon on the road network in the Farson area. More information here.

Rock Springs Police Department Seeks Publics Help With Arthur Park Vandalism: Chief Dwane Pacheco would like the public’s assistance in helping identify the suspect(s) responsible for recent vandalisms at Arthur Park. More information here.

Rock Springs Police Department Advise Public Of Dog Park Closure: Chief Dwane Pacheco would like to advise the citizens of our community that beginning Wednesday, June 14th, West Center Street will be closed for approximately two weeks to replace a sewer line. More information here.

Public Access Areas Near Pinedale Close: Due to especially high water on the Green and New Fork rivers, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has temporarily closed several of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department boat and fishing access areas. The areas are being closed due to damage to the boat ramps, access roads, and parking areas. The Public Access Areas will remain closed until the water recedes and Game and Fish crews are able to repair roads, parking areas, and boat ramps. More information here.

Fugitive Non-Compliant Sex Offender Arrested: A non-compliant sex offender wanted in Sweetwater County has been captured in Colorado. Sheriff Mike Lowell said 58-year-old Bruce Leon Harms was arrested in Grand Junction on Wednesday night by the United States Marshals Service. Harms, a former Rock Springs resident, is charged in Sweetwater County with Failure to Register, Subsequent Offense, which is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a $1,000 fine, or both. More information here.

New Women’s Hunting Group To Target Public Land ‘Poachers’: Eric Galatas, WYOMING NEWS SERVICE; LANDER, Wyo. – Artemis, a new sportswomen’s coalition, was officially launched May 31, 2017. Founded by women from six Western states, Artemis aims to defend public lands and waters and iconic species, and to develop female leaders in wildlife and land-management fields. More information here.

CDC Predicts More Tick-Borne Illnesses This Year: Eric Galatas, WYOMING NEWS SERVICE – After a weekend outdoors, you may want to check yourself, your kids and pets for ticks. The CDC is predicting an increase in ticks and the diseases they carry this summer because of a warmer winter. More information here.

Mosquito-Spread West Nile Virus Persistant Wyoming Threat: West Nile virus remains a persistent, potentially serious threat for state residents during the summer months, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. More information here.

Thirteen Area High School Seniors To Play In Shrine Bowl Saturday: Seniors from numerous Wyoming High School Football teams will take the field in Casper one last time as they face off in a North vs South game. More information here.

City Of Rock Springs To Host Junior Golf Clinic: The City of Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a Junior Golf Clinic beginning Monday June 12 for youth ages 8 – 17. More information here.

Two Deaths In Crash Near Wamsutter: Two Colorado women died in a crash on I-80 near Wamsutter early this morning. According to information from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, 22-year-old Tierra Lynn Cole and 24-year-old Kya Marie Cole, both of Burlington, Colorado, died in a crash that occurred at about 1:10 a.m. approximately 23 miles west of Wamsutter. More information here.

Dalton Schofield Awarded Bigler Memorial Scholarship: A student at Western Wyoming Community College has been recognized for his accomplishments by receiving a scholarship from Ciner Resources. More information here.

National News:

(Via ABC News)

In Senate testimony, Comey blasts White House ‘lies,’ efforts to ‘defame me’; says he took inquiry over Flynn as “direction” to drop investigation: Former FBI Director James Comey testified for more than two hours Thursday before the Senate Intelligence committee about the circumstances that led to his firing by President Donald Trump and the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in last year’s presidential election. More information here.

Senate Intelligence Committee plans to interview Jared Kushner; source: Senate Intelligence Committee staff investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential collusion with the Trump campaign plan to interview Jared Kushner in late June or early July, sources familiar with the investigation tells ABC News. More information here.