Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: June 9, 2018

June 8, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

 

Local News:

Sweetwater Memorial Awards 3 Scholarships: Three Rock Springs High School 2018 graduates received scholarships Wednesday at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. More information here.

Yellowstone Experiences Busiest May on Record: The park hosted 446,875 visits in May 2018. More information here.

Sports:

2018 Wyoming High School Finals Rodeo: Round One Results: View results here.

Henderson Earns Honorable Mention All-American Honors in Long Jump: Competing in her first event of the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., junior Ja’la Henderson finished 17th in the long jump with a mark of 20-1 and received Honorable Mention All-America honors.  More information here.

Wyoming Tennis Ends Season In Regional Rankings: The Wyoming tennis program and three individuals finished the year in the Oracle/ITA Division I rankings for the Mountain Region announced by the ITA this week. More information here.

 

 

