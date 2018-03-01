Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 1, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Hearing Pushed Back For GR City Councilman Accused of Child Sexual Abuse: Hearings in two counties have been pushed back for a Green River City Councilman accused of child sexual abuse. More information here.

Fishing Excellent on Gorge; Most Boat Ramps Open: Wyoming Game and Fish Department Green River Region Fisheries Supervisor Robb Keith is an avid angler, fishing the Gorge year round. More information here.

Aspen Mountain Medical Center Health Fair Happening March 24th: Aspen Mountain Medical Center will be offering a Health Fair on Saturday March 24th at their facility at 4401 College Drive. More information here.

Two Students Arrested In Lovell For Alleged Terroristic Threats: Two juveniles were arrested in Lovell, Wyoming last week for allegedly making terroristic threats against a school. More information here.

Governor Mead Announces ENDOW Rural Council: Wyoming Governor Matt Mead appointed five members to ENDOW’s Rural Council. The Council offers a rural perspective on important considerations to the ENDOW Executive Council as it narrows its focus on solutions for sustaining and diversifying Wyoming’s economy over the next twenty-years. More information here.

Wyoming Immunization Requirments Enhanced, Updated: Important state rules covering immunizations have been updated by the Wyoming Department of Health with newly required vaccines and other changes. More information here.

Sports:

The Wyoming Cowboys defeated Air Force last night 66-54 on Senior Night in the Double A. The win ups the Pokes MWC mark to 10-7 and 19-11 on the year. Wyoming will close the regular season Saturday at Bosie State.

Rock Springs and Green River High Schools basketball teams will begin play today at the 4A West Regional Tournament in Jackson. All four teams are in must situations with losses tonight meaning the seasons come to an end. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers will meet Jackson at 4:00 p.m. with the Tiger Boys also playing Jackson at 8:30 p.m. Both of those games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK. The Green River Wolves boys and girls will both take on Casper Natrona. The boys open play at 5:30 p.m. with the Lady Wolves/Natrona game at 7:00 p.m.

The 2A and 1A Wyoming State Basketball Tournaments starts today in Casper. The Farson-Eden Pronghorn boys open play against Hulett at 7:30 p.m. at the Casper Events Center. In the 2A Boys State Tournament, Big Piney will tangle with Pine Bluffs at 9:00 at Casper College. In the 2A Girls State Tournament, Lovell plays Pine Bluffs at 9:00 this morning.

National and International News:

(Via ABC News)

President Trump tells senators, “You’re afraid of the NRA”: President Trump again called for raising the minimum legal age to purchase all guns to age 21 during a meeting with lawmakers on guns and school safety Wednesday, while suggesting that those who are staying silent on the topic are “afraid” to challenge the NRA. More information here.

White House communications director Hope Hicks to resign: Hope Hicks, President Donald Trump‘s longest-serving aide and current communications director, will resign her post in the coming weeks, the White House said Wednesday. The New York Times first reported that Hicks would resign, and sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed she would be leaving to ABC News. More information here.

Dick’s Sporting Goods no longer selling assault-style rifles; Walmart joins Dick’s in raising gun purchase age to 21: Two major retailers are taking major steps to curtail the sale of firearms. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., one of the largest retailers of its kind in the United States, announced Wednesday morning that it’s immediately ending sales of assault-style rifles and banning the sale of guns to people younger than 21, the company announced Wednesday morning. More information here.

Massive police presence at Stoneman Douglas High School as students return to class: Students returned to class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday for the first time since the mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida, school that killed 17 people and sent shockwaves across the nation. More information here.