Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 10, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Cowboy Tire and Automotive Hosts Anti-Bullying Event Today: Cowboy Tire and Automotive is hosting a “Crush the Bully” event today. More information here

.Rock Springs High School Students to Participate in Walkout For School Safety: Rock Springs High School students will be participating in a nationwide walkout on March 14th in support of school safety. More information here.

Mike Lowell Announces Candidacy for Re-Election as Sheriff of Sweetwater County: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell announced today that he is running for a second term. More information here.

Students Encouraged to Apply for UW Engineering Summer Program: High school juniors interested in making the next great discovery or improving the quality of life for the world’s population are encouraged to participate in the Engineering Summer Program (ESP), hosted by the University of Wyoming College of Engineering and Applied Science (CEAS). More information here.

Live in the Lobby Concert Series Adds Performance by Few Miles South: The Broadway Theater’s Live in the Lobby concert series added a special performance by Few Miles South on March 20 at 7 p.m. More information here.

Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday: People are reminded to set their clocks an hour forward for the beginning of daylight saving time on Sunday. More information here.

Sports:

Lady Tigers Down Evanston to Advance to Consolation Championship Round: The Rock Springs Lady Tigers came out strong in the second half and were able to take the win in the game, 59-51 over Evanston. More information here.

McMurtrey Scores 32 Points in Tigers Loss to Cheyenne East: Rock Springs Tigers Senior Nick McMurtrey scored a game high 32 points in the Tigers 81-75 loss to the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds. More information here.