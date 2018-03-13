Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 13, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- GRHS Plans On “Business As Usual” During Nationwide Walkout: Green River High School plans on “business as usual” during a nationwide walkout planned for Wednesday. GRHS Principal Darren Howard said the school is taking no official stance on the walkout which is planned for March 14th at 10 a.m Howard said students who miss class for the walkout will be marked absent just as they would any other day. More information here.
- BLM Announced Boulder Travel Management Plan Open House and Public Comment Period: The BLM Pinedale Field Office has drafted three preliminary alternatives for the Boulder Travel Management Plan. The BLM is now seeking public input on specific activities, access needs, potential uses and resource concerns regarding the routes. More information here.
- Nominations Accepted Now For GRHS Hall-of-Fame: Sweetwater County School District #2 and the Green River High School Hall-of-Fame Committee are currently accepting nominations for the 2018 Green River Hall-of-Fame. Nominations should be sent no later than April 9th, 2018 and are accepted by mail, email, or fax. There is no set format for the information sent to the committee to be considered. More information here.
- RN Students Receive Scholarships: Gabby Seilbach and Leah Faler were recently awarded the Memorial Hospital and Rotary RN Scholarships. Tim Savage approached Tiffany Marshall, Executive Director of the Memorial Hospital Foundation, in 2017 about partnering with Rotary to provide two scholarships to encourage LPN graduates to continue their education and fulfill a need in the county for registered nurses. More information here.
- Wyoming Dept. of Health Encourages Screening for Colorectal Cancer: The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is encouraging Wyoming residents, especially those age 50 and older, to learn about their options and need for colorectal cancer screening. More information here.
- UW Receives Grant For Nontraditional Student Scholarships: The offices of Student Educational Opportunity and Nontraditional and Gender Programs at the University of Wyoming have secured a grant to provide need-based scholarships for nontraditional students. More information here.
Sports:
- The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has been invited to compete in the 2018 WNIT basketball tournament. The Cowgirls (21-10) will host New Mexico State (18-12) Thursday at the Double A in Laramie. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
- Congratulations to Rock Springs Lady Tigers’ Ty Buell and Green River Lady Wolves’ Andri Dewey. Both were named to the 4A Girls All-State Basketball Team yesterday by the Wyoming Coaches Assocation. McKinley Bradshaw of Lyman and Baylee Tims of Mountain View were named to the #A All-State team. The 4A/3A Boys All-State team shoud be named today.
National and International News:
- White House: Trump not retreating on gun control: White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Monday pushed back against suggestions that the White House’s newly-released school safety proposals amount to a retreat for President Donald Trump in the face of pressure from the National Rifle Association. More information here.
- Police warn Austin residents of suspicious boxes after 3 package explosions: Residents of Austin, Texas, are being asked to report any suspicious packages as police investigate three explosions that took place after people handled boxes that had been delivered to their homes. More information here.
- At least 49 killed as passenger jet bursts into flames after landing in Nepal: A passenger jet attempting to land at Kathmandu International Airport in Nepal skidded off a runway, crashed and burst into flames, killing at least 49 people, authorities in Nepal told ABC News. More information here.
- Former substitute teacher developing gunshot alarm for schools: A former substitute elementary school teacher has developed a gunshot alarm system that would work similarly to a fire alarm inside a school building alerting teachers, students and first responders to an active shooter. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 13, 2018"