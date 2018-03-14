Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 14, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sheriff’s Office Warns of Two Phone Scams in Circulation: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory Tuesday warning about two scams currently circulating. More information here.
- Slide Deposits Debris on U.S. Highway 191 South: A recent slide has created a potential hazard on U.S. Highway 191 South in the Miller Mountain area about 26 miles south of Rock Springs. More information here.
- A St. Patrick’s Day Advisory From Sweetwater County Law Enforcement: This Saturday is St. Patrick’s Day, and law enforcement in Sweetwater County wants everyone to remember that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. More information here.
- Free Child Safety Seat InspectionIn Rock Springs March 23rd: The Child Passenger Safety Program is holding a car seat inspection event in Rock Springs next week. More information here.
- New Conservation Plate to Be Released: A license plate designed to help fund Wildlife Conservation will soon be available for Wyoming residents. More information here.
- Fall Hunting Meetings Next Week in Pinedale, Thayne and Jackson: The Wyoming Game and FIsh Department invites the public to participate in the 2018 big game season setting process. More information here.
- Three Sentenced for Criminal Acts at Stephens Creek Facility in Yellowstone: Three people were sentenced yesterday for criminal acts at Stephens Creek Facility at Yellowstone National Park. More information here.
- First Bear Sightings of The Year in Yellowstone National Park: The first grizzly bear sightings of 2018 occurred in Yellowstone National Park last week. More information here.
- WWCC to Host Career and Transfer Fair: Western Wyoming Community College will host a Career and Transfer Fair in the Atrium on campus, Wednesday, March 28th, 2018 from 10:00AM to 2:00PM. More information here.
Sports:
- 4A and 3A Girls All-Conference Basketball Players Announced: View list here.
- 4A and 3A Boys All-Conference Basketball Players Announced: View list here.
- 4A and 3A Boys All-State Basketball Players Announced: View list here.
- Cowboys’ James and Dalton Named All-District By NABC: The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) have named Wyoming’s Justin James and Hayden Dalton All-District 17. More information here.
- Edwards Announces Mack Will Leave Cowboy Basketball Program Due to Personal Reasons: University of Wyoming head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced Tuesday that freshman guard Anthony Mack will leave the Cowboy basketball program due to personal reasons. More information here.
- Cowgirls’ Sargent In Contention at BYU Golf Event: Wyoming sophomore Erin Sargent opened the BYU at Entrada Classic with a career-best 69 (-3) and continued to lead the Cowgirl Golf team during the second round on Monday. More information here.
- Cowgirl Basketball Receives Bid To Play In WNIT: The Wyoming women’s basketball team will continue its season after receiving an invitation to the 2018 Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) on Monday evening. More information here.
