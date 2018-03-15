Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 15, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- RSHS Students Attend Walkout: Students from Rock Springs High School participated in a walkout for school safety today. The walkout lasted for 17 minutes in honor of the lives lost in the Parkland, Florida shooting. In additional to a number of students, many adults attended the event in support of school safety, including Sweetwater County School District #1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern, Sheriff Mike Lowell, parents, school staff, and administrators. More information here.
- Green River Resident Dies in Crash: A Green River man died in a crash near Bairoil, Wyoming on Monday. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Thomas Nisbet, 45 of Green River, died in a two-vehicle-collision which occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Monday at milepost 29 on US 287/WY 789. More information here.
- SKYWARN Spotter Training In Green River Today: The National Weather Service Riverton Office is hosting a free spring storm spotter training class in Green River today. The SKYWARN Spotter Training is set for 6 p.m. at the Western Wyoming Community College Green River Campus in room 211. More information here.
- UW Alumni Association Reception/Auction in Rock Springs: The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) 26th Annual Scholarship Reception and Auction sponsored locally by Wyo4News is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 20 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Exhibit Hall. More information here.
- Registration Open Now For Women’s Self-Defense Course: Registration is open now for an upcoming women’s self-defense course. The Rock Springs Police Department is currently accepting registration for the Rape Aggression Defense System, or RAD, class. This is a women’s self-defense course designed to teach realistic self-defense tactics and techniques. More information here.
- Jaiden Collens Performing Solo Concert Friday: A Rock Springs High School student is singing in a solo concert at the Broadway Theater to raise money for two upcoming trips. Jaiden Collins, 17, will perform during the One Voice On The Broadway Returns solo concert at 7 p.m. on March 16th. More information here.
- Hydrant Flushing Begins in Green River: The City of Green River Utility Division will be flushing the water lines throughout Green River this spring and summer. This is a standard procedure to maintain a healthy drinking water system and is done by opening fire hydrants. More information here.
- UW Trustees Set Agenda For Upcoming Meeting: The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider student tuition and fees, and a wide range of other issues, during its regular meeting Wednesday through Friday, March 21-23. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowgirls will host New Mexico State tonight in the first round of the WNIT Basketball Tournament. Game time is 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:00 p.m.
- Six Wyoming Cowboy wrestlers start competition today at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Ohio. The Pokes Bryce Meredith will enter the tournament as the number one seed at 141 pounds. Montorie Bridgers is the eight seed at 133 pounds with Archie Colgran seeded number nine at 157 pounds. Branson Ashworth is the 14th seed at 165 pounds. Sam Turner at 149 pounds and Chaz Polson at 184 pounds both enter the championship unseeded. The tournament will run through Saturday.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 15, 2018"