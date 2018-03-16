Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 16, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Bond Reduced in Voyeurism Case; Charges Move Forward: The amount of a cash only bond was reduced today for a Green River man facing multiple charges related to secretly videotaping people in local communities. More information here.
- Wyoming To Allow Hunters To Wear Pink: The State of Wyoming joined roughly half-a-dozen different states this past legislative session to allow hunters to wear pink while hunting big or trophy game animals. More information here.
- County, Federal Officers Conduct Registered Sex Offender Compliance Sweep: Sweetwater County detectives, deputies, and United States Marshals recently carried out a sweep of registered sex offender compliance checks in Sweetwater County as an ongoing part of a special campaign called “Operation Jessica.” More information here.
- Muley Fanatic Foundation Applauds Sucessful Passage of House Bill 39: Thanks to a collaborative effort that included a full spectrum of wildlife enthusiasts from across the Cowboy State, the Wyoming legislature passed House Bill 0039. More information here.
- Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s 2018 Health & Wellness Fair Set for Saturday, March 24: Slip through a 10-foot tall, 12-foot long colon to find out everything you need to know about your health and wellness. More information here.
- Bill Allows Wyoming High School Graduates Four Years to Apply For Hathaway Scholarship: A new bill allows Wyoming students up to four years after graduating high school to apply for the Hathaway Scholarship. More information here.
- Matthew Jackman Declares for Mayor of Rock Springs: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Matthew Jackman has declared he is running for the Mayorship of Rock Springs. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Young Authors Recognized at Ceremony Wednesday: Winning young authors from around Sweetwater County were recognized at an awards ceremony Wednesday. More information here.
- Sharon Gray Announced as Rock Springs February Volunteer of The Month: Sharon Gray earned the honor of being selected as the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Volunteer of the month for February. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowgirls defeated New Mexico State last night in Laramie 67-59 to advance to the second round of the WNIT basketball tournament. Liv Roberts scored a career high 28 points to led Wyoming to the win. The Cowgirls will now host UC Davis, an 82-62 winner over Idaho, Sunday at 2:00 p.m. That game will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tip off at 2:00 p.m.
- Freshman Montorie Bridges and senior Bryce Meredith have advanced to the championship third round of the NCAA Championships in Cleveland, Ohio. Bridges, wrestling at 133 pounds, defeated Dennis Gustafson of Virgina Tech last night while 141pounder Bryce Meredith moved into the third round with a decision over Vincent Turk of Iowa.
- The high school soccer season starts up today. The Rock Springs boys will host Cheyenne Central at 6:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Junior High field while the Green River Wolves will host Cheyenne East at 6:00 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School. The Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves will open their season on the road with the Lady Tigers at Cheyenne Central and the Lady Wolves at Cheyenne East.
