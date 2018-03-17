Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 17, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Man Arrested in Uinta County After High Speed Pursuit/Crash: A 25-year-old man was arrested in Uinta County today after leading law enforcement on a chase which reached speeds over 100 miles per hour before crashing. More information here.

Game and Fish Offers Watercraft Inspection Training to the Public: Would you like to become certified to inspect your own watercraft for aquatic invasive species or to provide a service to your customers? If so, you’re in luck! More information here.

Green River Troops Honor First Baby Girl Born During Girl Scout Week: Hailey Marie Hughes, the first baby born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County during Girl Scout week, is the recipient of a huge laundry basket full of goodies provided by the Girl Scout troops of Green River. More information here.

Women’s Clinic Offers New Service: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has added a new service at its Women’s Clinic. More information here.

Rock Springs Vertan Services Office Set to Move Next Week: The Rock Springs Veteran Services Office will be moving to its new office located at 333 Broadway, Room 231 in Rock Springs on Friday, March 23rd. More information here.

Activity at Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone: Yellowstone National Park employees reported seeing an eruption at Steamboat Geyser yesterday evening. More information here.

“Boots and Roots Tour” Part of Big Show After Dark Concerts: The Sweetwater Events Complex announced that this year’s Saturday night “After Dark Concert” will present the Roots & Boots Tour. More information here.

Two Protesters Arrested At Stephens Creek Facility in Yellowstone: Two protesters were arrested in Yellowstone National Park this morning after allegedly blocking access to a bison operations facility. More information here.

Wyoming Highway Patrol Commissions Four New Troopers: The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned four recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy. More information here.

2018 Budget Session Ends: With the sound of a gavel, the Wyoming Legislature wrapped up the 2018 Budget Session yesterday at the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. More information here.

Wyoming State Board of Education to Select Professional Judgement Panel Consultant and Consider Alternatice school Schedules: The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a one-day meeting at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins on March 22, 2018 beginning at 8:00 a.m. More information here.

