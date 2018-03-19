Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 19, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Man Arrested in Uinta County After High Speed Pursuit/Crash: A 25-year-old man was arrested in Uinta County today after leading law enforcement on a chase which reached speeds over 100 miles per hour before crashing. More information here.
- 65 Served at Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen on Friday: 65 people enjoyed a hot lunch Friday at the Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, which was prepared and served by volunteers at Saints Cyril & Methodius Church in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Game and Fish Offers Watercraft Inspection Training to the Public: Would you like to become certified to inspect your own watercraft for aquatic invasive species or to provide a service to your customers? If so, you’re in luck! More information here.
- Interest in Wyoming Elk Hunting Continues to Increase: A Wyoming elk hunt remains one of the most sought-after opportunities in the West, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department saw another increase in non-resident applications for the 2018 season. More information here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: March 20, 2018: View agenda here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: March 20, 2018: View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda: March 20, 2018: View agenda here.
- Green River Troops Honor First Baby Girl Born During Girl Scout Week: Hailey Marie Hughes, the first baby born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County during Girl Scout week, is the recipient of a huge laundry basket full of goodies provided by the Girl Scout troops of Green River. More information here.
- Women’s Clinic Offers New Service: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has added a new service at its Women’s Clinic. More information here.
- YWCA’s “Bowls of Caring” This Thursday: The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s annual Bowls of Caring is set to take place this Thursday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Young at Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 3/19-3/23: View calendar here.
- UW Alumni Auction Coming To Rock Springs, Tickets On Sale Now: The University of Wyoming Alumni Association (UWAA) 26th Annual Scholarship Reception and Auction sponsored locally by Wyo4News is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 20 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Exhibit Hall. More information here.
- Rock Springs Vertan Services Office Set to Move Next Week: The Rock Springs Veteran Services Office will be moving to its new office located at 333 Broadway, Room 231 in Rock Springs on Friday, March 23rd. More information here.
- Elks Lodge 624 to Celebrate Their 50th Birthday Next Saturday: The Rock Springs Elks Lodge 624 will be holding an open to the public event next Saturday, March 24th in celebration of their 150th birthday. More information here.
- Activity at Steamboat Geyser in Yellowstone: Yellowstone National Park employees reported seeing an eruption at Steamboat Geyser yesterday evening. More information here.
- “Boots and Roots Tour” Part of Big Show After Dark Concerts: The Sweetwater Events Complex announced that this year’s Saturday night “After Dark Concert” will present the Roots & Boots Tour. More information here.
- Two Protesters Arrested At Stephens Creek Facility in Yellowstone: Two protesters were arrested in Yellowstone National Park this morning after allegedly blocking access to a bison operations facility. More information here.
- Wyoming Highway Patrol Commissions Four New Troopers: The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently commissioned four recruits to the rank of Trooper upon the completion of their intensive training academy. More information here.
- 2018 Budget Session Ends: With the sound of a gavel, the Wyoming Legislature wrapped up the 2018 Budget Session yesterday at the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. More information here.
- Wyoming State Board of Education to Select Professional Judgement Panel Consultant and Consider Alternatice school Schedules: The Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) will hold a one-day meeting at the Carbon County Higher Education Center in Rawlins on March 22, 2018 beginning at 8:00 a.m. More information here.
Sports:
- Wyoming Cowgirls basketball team saw their season come to an end yesterday with a 74-64 loss to UC-Davis in the second round of the WNIT basketball tournament. Cowgirls finished the season with a 22-11 record.
- Cowgirl Diver Contreras Places Ninth At 2018 NCAA Championships: Wyoming Cowgirl sophomore diver Karla Contreras placed ninth overall on the platform at the 2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships yesterday afternoon. More information here.
