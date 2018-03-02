Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 2, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Community Breakfast Today: Waffle Bar: The Young at Heart Community Center is hosting a Community Breakfast on Friday, February 2nd. More information here.
- They May Be Cute, But Some Baby Birds Also Spread Germs: With the time of year when people purchase baby poultry and start planning flocks arriving, the Wyoming Department of Health is reminding people baby birds can carry harmful germs even if they appear healthy and clean. More information here.
- Governor Mead Selects New Secretary of State: Governor Matt Mead has chosen Edward Buchanan to fill the Secretary of State vacancy. More information here.
- Craig Thomas Discovery & Visitor Center to Open: Grand Teton National Park’s Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose will open its doors to visitors Monday, March 5. More information here.
- Western to Host Wind River District Speech and Debate Tournament: Western Wyoming Community College will host the Wind River District Speech and Debate Tournament March 15th-17th, 2018, utilizing over 30 rooms with students competing from 8:00 A.M. – 9:30 P.M. daily. More information here.
- 2018 Budget Session Reaches Bill Crossover Period: After convening Feb. 12, the Wyoming Legislature has reached the midway point for the 2018 Budget Session. More information here.
- House Passes Bill To Ensure Longterm Viability of Wyoming State Fair: The Wyoming House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation on Tuesday to establish a state fair endowment and matching funds account to ensure the longterm viability of the Wyoming State Fair. More information here.
- Barrasso: We Must Work In A Bipartisan Way To Address America’s Infrastructure Needs: Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), delivered the following remarks at a full committee hearing titled, “The Administration’s framework for rebuilding infrastructure in America.” More information here.
Sports:
- The Rock Springs Tigers Noah Spence hit a basketball with 12 seconds in the game to propel the Tigers to a 49-47 win over Jackson in the 4A West Regional Tournament in Jackson. The win not only advances the 13-9 Tigers into today’s regional semi-final game against Casper Kelly Walsh (10-11), but also gives the Tigers a berth in next week’s 4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament in Casper. The Tiger/Kelly Walsh game is scheduled for 5:30 today. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers also were first game winners yesterday, 62-47 over host Jackson. With the win, the Lady Tigers also earn a spot in the 4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournament next week. Today in the regional semi-final, Rock Springs (12-10) will meet Casper Kelly Walsh (17-4) at 7:00 p.m.
- Both the Green River Wolves basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end yesterday at the 4A West Regional Tournament in Jackson. The Wolves lost 58-56 to Casper Natrona while the Lady Wolves season end with a 66-32 lost to Casper Natrona.
- Fason-Eden Pronghorns advance to tonight semi-final of the 1A Boys State Tournament with a 69-61 win over Hulett. Farson-Eden will meet Kaycee in the semi-finals tonight at 9:00 p.m. In the 2A boys tournament, Rocky Mountain defeated Southeast 66-44 to move into the championship semi-finals against Wind River tonight at 7:30 p.m. Big Piney lost to Pine Bluffs 66-45 to fall into a loser out game against Wyoming Indian at 1:30 p.m. On the girls side, Lovell defeated Pine Bluffs 47-47 to move into a 2A semi final game against Sundance at 4:30 p.m.
- Wyoming Announces 2018 Football Schedule: A schedule featuring home games against four teams that made postseason appearances last season, including PAC-12 Conference member Washington State, highlight the 2018 University of Wyoming Football schedule. More information here.
National and International News:
- President Trump announces plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum; Dow sinks 420 points: The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 420 points Thursday as Wall Street appeared concerned about a global trade war erupting over President Donald Trump‘s decision to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. More information here.
- Vladimir Putin boasts of Russia’s new arsenal of weapons: President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia has an arsenal of new strategic weapons and many more, declaring: “No one has listened to us. You listen to us now.” More information here.
- At opioid summit, President Trump suggests dealers pay “the ultimate penalty”: President Donald Trump made a surprise stop by the White House’s summit on opioids Thursday, where he suggested dealers face “the ultimate penalty” for their roles in drug-related deaths. More information here.
- Nor’easter blasts East Coast as California braces for its own storm: Residents from the Carolinas to Maine are in the line of fire from the developing nor’easter that’s tearing through the East Coast, bringing flooding rain, high winds and heavy snow, as well as coastal flooding and erosion. More information here.
