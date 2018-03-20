Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 20, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- E-Cigarettes Produce Toxic Chemicals, Study Says: An increasing number of teens in Wyoming and across the United States are drawn to electronic cigarettes, with such flavors as watermelon and cotton candy. But new research says vaping produces toxic chemicals, even when there’s no nicotine in the product. More information here.
- United Way Diaper Drive Begins: United Way of Southwest Wyoming kicks off its Spring Diaper Drive March 20th. The drive will run through April 3rd throughout Rock Springs and Green River. United Way hopes to collect 5,000 diapers to help close the gap on diaper need. More information here.
- Local Boxers Compete at 2018 Western Elite Qualifier and Regional Open Championships: Three Rock Springs boxers competed in a tournament earlier this month as they fought for their invitations to the National Championships. More information here.
- Interest In Wyoming Elk Hunting Continues To Increase: A Wyoming elk hunt remains one of the most sought-after opportunities in the West, and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department saw another increase in non-resident applications for the 2018 season. Non-residents submitted 23,080 full-price elk applications for the 7,250 total licenses allocated by Wyoming state law. The number of applications is a 10 percent increase from 2016. More information here.
- Hunting, Fishing and Wildlife Viewing are Economic Drivers for Wyoming: A new analysis from the University of Wyoming shows hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing activities made a significant impact on the state’s economy in 2016. Data show that hunters, anglers and wildlife watchers spent an estimated $788 million in Wyoming, with the total economic importance up to $1 billion in business activity. More information here.
- UW Athletics Hall of Fame 2018 Selections Announced: A record-setting placekicker, an All American track athlete, a basketball player fondly known as “the Prince of Pilfer”, an accomplished wrestler who went on to become an outstanding coach, a successful baseball player, and a championship football team comprise the 2018 class of the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. More information here.
- Canine Distemper Advisory for Rock Springs: As first reported by Wyo4News on Friday night in a Facebook post from the Rock Springs Animal Control, today Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell passed along an advisory from Mike Kiggins, the City of Rock Springs’s Animal Control Supervisor, concerning a confirmed positive case of canine distemper in a raccoon captured in Rock Springs. More information here.
- 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge To Speak At UW This Month: Judge M. Margaret McKeown of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will deliver a public lecture at the University of Wyoming during a visit to the campus March 26-27th. More information here.
Sports:
- The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will be on the soccer pitch today when they host Jackson. The girls at 2:00 p.m. and the boys to follow around 4:00 p.m. Both matches will be played at the Rock Springs Junior High field. In other area soccer, Pinedale boys and girls travel to Star Valley.
- Wyoming Cowboy football will start their spring practice this afternoon. A total of eight starters and 22 lettermen return on defense while nine starters and 23 lettermen return on the offense. Practice sessions are closed to the public with the Spring Game scheduled for Saturday, April 21st, which is open to the public.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 20, 2018"