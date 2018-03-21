Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 21, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs City Council to Hold Workshop on Proposed Employee Policies Ordinance Amendment: During their regularly scheduled meeting tonight, in front of a packed audience, members of the Rock Springs City Council heard concerns from City Union Representative Darrin Johnson on a proposed amendment to the cities Personnel Policies and Procedures and adopting revised Personnel Policies. More information here.
- Changes, Upgrades to Sheriff’s Office Registered Sex Offender Neighborhood Notification Program: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading to a web-based neighborhood notification system providing regularly updated information on registered sex offender addresses, Sheriff Mike Lowell said Tuesday. More information here.
- Rangers Rescue Twho Backcountry Recreationists Monday: Monday proved to be a busier-than-usual winter day for rangers in Grand Teton National Park. More information here.
- Commissioners Appoint Several to Boards and Commissions: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners appointed several people to boards and commissions yesterday. More information here.
- Salaries Set For Elected Officials in Sweetwater County: The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners set the salaries for the County’s elected officials during their regularly scheduled board meeting yesterday. More information here.
- Comissioners Deny Agreement with Castle Rock Hospital District: The Board of County Commissioners denied a contract between the County and Castle Rock Hospital District today. More information here.
- A New Look For McDonald’s On Elk Street: McDonald’s on Elk Street in Rock Springs is celebrating 20 years of business. More information here.
- Best Selling Author David Grann to Speak March 29th At UW: According to the University of Wyoming Daily New Letter, best-selling author David Grann will deliver a public lecture on his latest book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” Thursday, March 29 at 12 noon. More information here.
Sports:
- Both Rock Springs Soccer teams won their home matches against Jackson yesterday. The Lady Tigers started things off with a 1-0 win to raise their 4A West Conference mark to 2-1-0. The Tiger boys had to go into double overtime in order to secure a 5-4 win over Jackson. The win keeps the Tigers undefeated on the year at 3-0-0.
- The WyoPreps.com Coaches and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Polls are out. In the 4A Boys rankings, the Rock Springs Tigers are rated number two behind top-rated Thunder Basin. Cheyenne Central, Jackson and Casper Kelly Walsh round out the top five. Green River did not receive any votes. In the 4A Girls rankings, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers hold down the number four ranking. As in the Boys ratings, Thunder Basin is again number one followed by Cheyenne Central and Campbell County with Cheyenne East at number five. Green River received no votes in this week’s poll.
- Cowgirl Long Jumper Named MWC Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week: University of Wyoming track & field star Ja’la Henderson has been named the Mountain West Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week for competitions during the first week of the outdoor season, the league office announced Tuesday. More information here.
- Wyoming Cowboy Spring Football Started up Yesterday: Spring football practice began for the Wyoming Cowboys yesterday with a dynamic defense returning to lead the way. More information here.
