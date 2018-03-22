Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 22, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Council Discusses Commercial Breeders Ordinance: An ordinance that would prohibit the sale of commercially bred dogs, cats or rabbits in local pet shops was discussed during the city of Rock Springs regularly scheduled meeting last night. More information here.
- MHSC Hosts Presentation on Use of Opioid Overdose Antidote Today: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is hosting a presentation to teach people how to administer a potentially life-saving drug for those overdosing on opioids. More information here.
- Positions and Salaries Released for Entities Funded by County: The salaries for entities funded by Sweetwater County were recently released to the public. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Fire Department Awarded $5,000 Grant: The Sweetwater County Fire Department will use a grant to purchase equipment and protective gear. More information here.
- YWCA Bowls of Caring Today: The YWCA of Sweetwater County’s annual Bowls of Caring is set to take place today from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Live in the Lobby Concert Series Continues at the Broadway Theater: The Broadway Theater’s Live in the Lobby concert series returns in April with a performance by Dr. Clifford M. Wittstruck II, Jason Dreher & Matt Schaffner. More information here.
- Wyoming Range Deer Surveyed: Personnel in the Green River, Pinedale and Jackson Regions of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department conducted extensive aerial surveys for two weeks in February to get a more accurate count of mule deer in the Wyoming Range Mule Deer Herd. More information here.
- Cheyenne Businessman Announces Candidacy for Governor: Cheyenne business man Sam E. Galeotos announced his candidacy for Govenor of Wyoming today at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum in Cheyenne. More information here.
Sports:
- The Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers will play host to Green River today in 4A West soccer play. Lady Tigers and Lady Wolves square off at 4:00 p.m. with the Tigers and Wolves boys match starting at 6:00 p.m.
- Wyoming’s Mullin Competing At 2018 NCAA Championships: Sophomore diver Scotia Mullin is set to compete at the 2018 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships this week in Minneapolis, Minn. More information here.
- Wyoming’s McCullough Named Mountain West Golfer of the Week: Senior Drew McCullough was named the Mountain West Golfer of the Week, the conference announced yesterday. More information here.
- Fifty-Four UW Student-Athletes Earn Fall Academic All-Mountain West Honors: The Mountain West announced its Fall 2017 Academic All-Conference Team on Wednesday, and the University of Wyoming had 54 student-athletes named to this year’s team. More information here.
