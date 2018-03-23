Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 23, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Police Recover Stolen Guns, Two Juveniles Arrested: Two juveniles were arrested late Tuesday for allegedly burglarizing vehicles. More information here.
- Free Child Safety Seat Inspections Today: The Child Passenger Safety Program is holding a car seat inspection event in Rock Springs today. More information here.
- Yard Sale Today and Tomorrow to Benefit Hospice and Humane Society: A yard sale taking place today and tomorrow will benefit the local food bank. More information here.
- Game and Fish to Discuss 2018 Hunting Seasons: Wildlife managers with the Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be presenting the proposed 2018 hunting seasons and they want your input. More information here.
- Legislature, Governor Approve UW Funding Requests: The University of Wyoming received its full state block grant request, increased funding for major maintenance and $85 million for construction of a new Science Initiative building as a result of action during the 2018 legislative budget session that ended last week. More information here.
- UW Tuition to Increase 4 Percent for Fall 2018: Sticking with a multiyear tuition policy adopted in 2014, the UW Board of Trustees voted today to increase student tuition by four percent in the 2018-19 academic year. More information here.
Sports:
- Rock Springs Lady Tigers Down Green River (Picture Essay): View Pictures here.
- Rock Springs Tigers Down Green River Wolves (Picture Essay): View pictures here.
- Cowgirl Tennis to Host Weber State and Creighton: The Wyoming Cowgirls tennis team will return to action this weekend with two home matches. More information here.
- Throws Group to Compete at Colorado School of Mines on Saturday: Powell native Garrett Lynch will be among the throwers that Wyoming track & field assistant coach Carrie Lane will take to Golden, Colorado, for the Mines Nature’s Bakery Invite on Saturday. More information here.
- Wyoming Football to Take Center Stage Friday with National TV Coverage of Pro Day From Laramie: University of Wyoming Football will be at the center of the NFL Draft world on Friday, March 23 as Wyoming’s Pro Day will be featured in national television coverage by both NFL Network and ESPN. More information here.
