Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 24, 2018

RSPD Evidence Room Accreditation: The Rock Springs Police Department and Evidence Technician have met requirements to maintain International Associate for Property and Evidence Inc. accreditation. The continued accreditation for 2018 comes after completion of the International Property and Evidence Room Annual Review. More information here.

BLM Opens Public Comment Period on Riley Ridge To Natrona Pipeline Project: The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office released the Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Riley Ridge to Natrona Pipeline Project on Friday, opening up a 45-day public comment period. More information here.

Casino Fever Tonight at Young at Heart: The Young at Heart Foundation is hosting its 10th annual Casino Fever event today. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs. More information here.

Special Meeting For Green River-Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Joint Powers Water Board: Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Green River-Rock Springs-Sweetwater County Joint Powers Water Board, called by the presiding officer of the Board, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, at No. 3 Telephone Canyon, in Green River, Wyoming. More information here.

The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River track teams will be competing today at the Utah Coaches Association Invitational at West Jordan, Utah. Evanston and Kemmerer will also be competing.

