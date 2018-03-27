Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 27, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Motivational Speaker/RSHS Graduate To Speak in Rock Springs Tomorrow: A world-renowned motivational speaker from Rock Springs is returning to his hometown to speak out against bullying and spread his heartwarming message. Spencer West, Rock Springs High School graduate and motivational Speaker from the Me to We Organization, will speak in Rock Springs during two events on March 28th. More information here.
- Mountain Lion Hunt Area Closed: Mountain lion hunters are alerted that hunt area 13, the Wasatch Area, closed on Friday, March 23, at 10 p.m. Mountain Lion Hunt Area 13 encompasses all lands south of Interstate 80 and west of the Green River. More information here.
- McTeacher’s Night At Sunset McDonald’s Tomorrow: The staff and PTO of Walnut Elementary will be serving the community in a different way during McTeacher’s Night on Wednesday, March 28th.Between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on March 28th, teachers, staff, members of the PTO, and students from Walnut Elementary will be at McDonald’s restaurant located at 1687 Sunset Drive in Rock Springs performing all the tasks normally conducted by staff at McDonald’s. More information here.
- Seether to Play at Wyoming’s Big Show: The Sweetwater Events Complex announced that rock band Seether will perform during Wyoming’s Big Show. Seether will hit the stage Friday, August 3rd as part of Wyoming’s Big Show. Some of Seether’s top songs include Broken, Fine Again, and Fake It. More information here.
- Bingo Tonight at Young at Heart: Young at Heart Community Center is hosting Bingo on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Bingo is played the second and fourth Tuesday of every month at Young at Heart Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Kidde Recalls Smoke Alarms: Two models of Kidde smoke alarms have been recalled due to potential that a protective cap may prevent the alarm from properly detecting smoke. Kidde Dual Sensor (Photoelectric and Ionization) Smoke Alarms—models PI2010 and PI9010—have been recalled. More information here.
- Fatal Crash Near Glenrock: A Casper woman died in a crash near Glenrock on Saturday.According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Linda Hurley, 55 of Casper, died after she was ejected from a pickup in which she was a passenger during a single-vehicle rollover crash. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 27, 2018"