Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 28, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs to Hold Workshop on Personnel Policies and Procedures: The Rock Springs City Council will host a workshop on Thursday to discuss proposed changes to the Personnel Policies and Procedures for City employees. More information here.

New Online Tool Measures Community Livability: A new online tool launched by AARP allows anyone to see how their community stacks up against others in Wyoming and across the nation on its “livability” score. More information here.

Last Call: Young at Heart Seeks Cookie Recipes for Cookbook: The Young at Heart Center is seeking cookie recipes for a soon-to-be-released cookbook. Anyone is welcome to provide a cookie recipe for the book. More information here.

Easter Events in Sweetwater County: With Easter on Sunday, several events are taking place in Sweetwater County in celebration of the holiday. View events here.

Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage Set for March 29: Downtown Rock Springs will be turned into a religious pilgrimage site on Holy Thursday, March 29. More information here.

UW Trustees Education Initiative Board to Meet April 10: The University of Wyoming Trustees Education Initiative (TEI) Governing Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center’s Salon D/E and via teleconference. More information here.

WWCC to Host Military Appreciation Day In April: Western Wyoming Community College will host Military Appreciation Days to honor the military in our community on April 20th and 21st from 10AM to 4:00PM. More information here.

Sports:

Green River Wolves Defeat Evanston: View pictures here.

Green River Lady Wolves Pull off Win in Last Few Minutes: View pictures here.

Cowboy Golf Prepares for Elite Field at The Goodwin: Wyoming men’s golf returns to action following a team match play victory last week to compete in The Goodwin running March 29-31 in San Francisco, Calif. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

