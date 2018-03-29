Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 29, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

County, City Authorities Respond To Report Of Drug Lab And Explosives At A Rock Springs Residence: In a joint bulletin issued Wednesday afternoon, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs Police Department said their agencies are investigating a situation involving a drug lab and the presence of explosives at residence at the Gateway Village in Rock Springs. More information here.

Rock Springs Man Charged With Reckless Endangering: A Rock Springs man has been charged with Reckless Endangering after allegedly firing a gun into a neighbor’s home. More information here.

Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Waldner House Receives Anonymous $20,000 Donation: The Waldner House, owned and operated by the Memorial Hospital Foundation, recently received a $20,000 donation from an anonymous donor. More information here.

Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board To Hold Special Meeting Today: The Rock Springs, Green River, Sweetwater County Combined Communications Joint Powers Board will hold a special meeting today. More information here.

Fees For Official Certificates And Records Going Up: Fees charged by the Wyoming Department of Health for birth and death certificates, as well as other records ordered through Vital Statistics Services, are going up. More information here.

Western’s International Students Host A Fundraising Event: Western Wyoming Community College will host this year’s International Night on April 10th, 2018 from 5:00-8:00PM in the Atrium. More information here.

Teton Park Road Open To Non-Motorized Use: The Teton Park Road between the Taggart Lake Trailhead and Signal Mountain Lodge has been cleared of snow and is now open to non-motorized recreational uses such as walking, bicycling, and rollerblading. More information here.

Select Roads Open For Spring Bicycling In Yellowstone National Park: Beginning yesterday, bicyclists willing to brave the unpredictable elements of spring can cycle select roads in Yellowstone National Park. More information here.

Tigers Retain Their Positions In Latest Statewide Soccer Poll: View poll here.

Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers will host Evanston today in 4A West soccer play. Girls at 3:00 p.m. with the boys to follow at 5:00 p.m.

Dalton to Play in The Reeses College All-Star Game On Friday: The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced that University of Wyoming senior forward Hayden Dalton has been selected to play in the Reeses College All-Star game, which will be played Friday, March 30, at the Alamodome as part of the 2018 NCAA Final Four in San Antonio. More information here.

Young And Old Coming Together In Week Two Of Cowboy Spring Practice: Spring football enters week number two for the Wyoming Cowboys today as a number of young players have begun to emerge, while veterans have displayed great leadership, according to head coach Craig Bohl. More information here.

Wyoming’s Stencel Earns MW Tennis Player Of The Week Honors: For the first time this season, Wyoming tennis player Magdalena Stencel has been selected the Mountain West Women’s Tennis Player of the Week. More information here.

