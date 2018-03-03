Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 3, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Local Law Enforcement Raises Funds for Toddler With Leukemia: Local law enforcement agencies participating in the “No Shave November” program recently raised over $1,000 to help a Rock Springs girl with leukemia. More information here.

Red Desert Humane Society Fund Raiser Going on For Spay/Neuter Clinic: The Red Desert Humane Society and Rock Springs Companion Animal Committee are holding a raffle to provide a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Sweetwater County. More information here.

The Rock Springs Historical Museum to Host Children’s Museum of Cheyenne’s Mobile Museum: The Rock Springs Historical Museum is hosting the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne’s Mobile Museum, “STEAMing Across Wyoming”. More information here.

Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces Annual Volunteer Appreciation Reception: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is recognizing National Volunteer Week in April by hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Reception. More information here.

Midland To Play at This Year’s “Big Show”: The Sweetwater Events Center announced yesterday that country music trio Midland will be part of this year’s Wyoming’s Big Show After Dark Concert Series. More information here.

Green River Native Among Those to Compete in Ellbogen $50k Entrepreneurship Competition at UW: Green River native and marketing major Kyler Cochrane will be on one of the ten student-led teams who are vying for seed prize money to get their business plans off the ground in the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s College of Business. More information here.

Roads in Yellowstone Begin to Close for Spring Plowing: Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to oversnow travel the week of March 4. More information here.

ACLU Sues Over “SWAT-Style” ICE Raids on Utah Family: The American Civil Liberties Union is pushing back against what it claims is increasingly heavy handed actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Utah and across the country. More information here.

Sports:

Rock Springs Tigers defeated Casper Kelly Walsh 49-48 to advance to the 4A West Regional Championship game against Evanston who defeated Casper Natrona. Lady Tigers lost their semi-final game to Casper Kelly Walsh 47-39 and will play for third place against Casper Natrona. Both game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and 136oKRKK.com. Lady Tigers at 10:00 a.m. and Tigers at 2:30 p.m.

Farson-Eden Pronghorns lost their semi-final game of 1A Wyoming State Boys Basketball Tournament 41-35 to Kaycee. Farson-Eden will play for third place against Encampment at 1:30 this afternoon. Lovell lost 52-45 to Sundance Friday night in the 2A Girls semi-finals. They will play Southeast for third place today at 10:30 a.m.

Cowgirls Come Up Short Against Boise State: The Wyoming basketball team’s bid for a Mountain West regular season-championship fell short with a 67-63 loss against the Boise State Broncos on Friday night. More information here.

Wyoming Cowboy basketball will wrap up their regular season today at Boise State. The Pokes will need a win to have any hope of gaining a first round bye in next week MWC Tournament. Game time is 5:00 p.m. on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or at 99KSIT.com.