Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 5, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Local Law Enforcement Raises Funds for Toddler With Leukemia: Local law enforcement agencies participating in the “No Shave November” program recently raised over $1,000 to help a Rock Springs girl with leukemia. More information here.
- Red Desert Humane Society Fund Raiser Going on For Spay/Neuter Clinic: The Red Desert Humane Society and Rock Springs Companion Animal Committee are holding a raffle to provide a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Sweetwater County. More information here.
- Desert View Students Participate in Reed Across America Week (Pictures): View pictures here.
- The Rock Springs Historical Museum to Host Children’s Museum of Cheyenne’s Mobile Museum: The Rock Springs Historical Museum is hosting the Children’s Museum of Cheyenne’s Mobile Museum, “STEAMing Across Wyoming”. More information here.
- Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 3/5-3/9: View schedule here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: March 6, 2018: View agenda here.
- Rock Springs City Council Agenda: March 6, 2018: View agenda here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting Agenda: March 6, 2018: View agenda here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces Annual Volunteer Appreciation Reception:The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is recognizing National Volunteer Week in April by hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Reception. More information here.
- Midland To Play at This Year’s “Big Show”: The Sweetwater Events Center announced yesterday that country music trio Midland will be part of this year’s Wyoming’s Big Show After Dark Concert Series. More information here.
- Green River Native Among Those to Compete in Ellbogen $50k Entrepreneurship Competition at UW: Green River native and marketing major Kyler Cochrane will be on one of the ten student-led teams who are vying for seed prize money to get their business plans off the ground in the John P. Ellbogen $50K Entrepreneurship Competition sponsored by the University of Wyoming’s College of Business. More information here.
- Roads in Yellowstone Begin to Close for Spring Plowing: Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to oversnow travel the week of March 4. More information here.
- ACLU Sues Over “SWAT-Style” ICE Raids on Utah Family: The American Civil Liberties Union is pushing back against what it claims is increasingly heavy handed actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Utah and across the country. More information here.
Sports:
- Bryce Meredith and Archie Colgan both made Wyoming Cowboy wrestling history Sunday when each won their weight divisions at the Big 12 Wrestling Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Meredith won the 141 pound division while Colgan took the 157 pound crown. It is the first time a wrestler from Wyoming has won an individual championship. As a team Wyoming finished fourth. Oklahoma State won the tournament. Meredith and Colgan, along with Montorie Bridges (3rd – 133 pounds), Branson Ashworth (3rd – 165 pounds), Sam Turner (4th – 149 pounds) and Chaz Polson (5th – 184 pounds) will now wrestle in Cleveland at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, March 15th -17th.
- The Wyoming Cowgirls and Cowboys wrapped up their regular seasons Saturday and now will play in this week’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. The Cowgirls received an opening round bye and will open play on Tuesday against the winner of today’s New Mexico vs. San Jose State winner Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. The Cowboys basketball team will start their Mountain West Conference Tournament play on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. against San Jose State. Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls tournament games will be heard on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.
- High School Soccer Season Begins Today: Area high school boys and girls soccer teams begin their 2018 season today when they take the field for their first practice of the season. More information here.
- State 4A/3A Basketball Schedule: Click here for schedule.
- 4A/3A West Regional Basketball Update: Click here for results.
National and International News:
- Trump says maybe US will have a president for life someday: President Donald Trump says he thinks it’s great that China’s president now holds that office for life, and muses that maybe the U.S. will do the same someday. More information here.
- Authorities say man shoots himself to death near White House: The Secret Service says a man shot himself to death Saturday as he stood near the fence along the north side of the White House. More information here.
- Central and Eastern US to see significant snow this week: A storm that battered parts of California is expected to evolve into a significant system over the Central U.S. on Monday, with heavy snow expected in the Upper Plains and Midwest. By midweek, the storm may play a role in a another major coastal storm in the Northeast. More information here.
- Leading Democrat says Jared Kushner has “got to go” if reports about his role in Qatar blockade true: A leading Democratic senator said Sunday that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner needs to leave his post if recent reports are true alleging the Trump son-in-law took a position on certain Middle East political issues in response to his family’s business interests. More information here.
