Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 6, 2018

Local News:
- Rock Springs Woman Falls Victim To Scam: A Rock Springs woman recently fell victim to a telephone scam that is once again circulating in Sweetwater County. Swindlers are calling people, identifying themselves as deputies, and telling their intended victims that a warrant has been issued for their arrest for failing to report for jury duty. More information here.
- South Dakota Fugitive Capture in Rock Springs: A wanted man from South Dakota was taken into custody in Rock Springs early Sunday morning. Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Elijah Thompson Black Thunder, 29, a fugitive parole absconder convicted of felony drug charges in Roberts County (Sisseton) South Dakota, was tracked to an address in west Rock Springs. More information here.
- Juvenile Dies In Crash: A juvenile driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Sublette County last week. According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 1st and took place near the airport of Highway 191. The caller said the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle did not appear to be breathing. More information here.
- Injured Snowmobiler Rescued: A snowmobiler was rescued yesterday after becoming injured while on an outing. Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office indicating that they received a SPOT device activation reporting an injured snowmobiler in the Horse Creek area. Access to the injured rider was more manageable from the Sublette County side. More information here.
- Brandi Chubb and Sweet Water A Broadway Theater: Brandi Chubb and Sweet Water will perform during the Live in the Lobby Concert Series on Thursday at the Broadway Theater. The concert series is designed to showcase local talent and feature small, traveling bands. The shows are held in the lobby of the Broadway Theater, so the setting is intimate and limited to just 50 tickets. The series is co-sponsored by WyoRadio. More information here.
- Group Offers Guidelines For Avoiding Foodborne Illness: March is the month in which many people start planning vacations, and health advocates say it’s not too early to start thinking about food safety, especially if you’re going out of the country. More information here.
Sports:
- The Wyoming Cowgirls will take on New Mexico tonight in the second round of the Mountain West Conference Women’s Basketball Championship in Las Vegas. Last night New Mexico eliminated San Jose State 84-54. Tonight’s Wyoming/New Mexico game will tip-off at 9:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 9:00 p.m.
- Congratulations to Wyoming Cowgirl head basketball coach Joe Legerski for being named the MWC Coach of the Year as voted on by his peers. It is the second year in-a-row Legerski has won the award and his third overall. Also yesterday, Wyoming senior Liv Roberts was name the MWC Player of the Year and Marta Gomez won the Sixth Player Award for the second straight year.
National and International News:
- Judge orders ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli to forfeit $7.4 million: Martin Shkreli must forfeit nearly $7.4 million, a federal judge in Brooklyn ruled Monday, a move that could force the ex-pharmaceutical executive to give up a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album. More information here.
- Ex-Trump aide plans to defy Mueller’s subpoena, says “arrest me”: In a dramatic round of interviews, former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg appeared on cable television via telephone on Monday to announce his intention to defy a special counsel subpoena to appear before the grand jury this week. More information here.
- Longtime GOP Senator Thad Cochran to retire in April, setting up special election in November: Citing lingering health issues, longtime Republican Senator Thad Cochran announced Monday that he will retire from Congress on April 1, a move that will mean both of Mississippi’s U.S. Senate seats will be in play this year. More information here.
- Northeast braces for 2nd storm in a week as other countries endure extreme weather: The Northeast is bracing for its second winter storm in a week after one that hit Friday caused the deaths of at least nine people and left hundreds of thousands without power. More information here.
