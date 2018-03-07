Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 7, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Farson-Eden School Buses Involved in Minor Accident: According to Farson-Eden School Principal Mike Estes, the two school buses were on a science field trip to Vernal, Utah when one of the buses hit the other. More information here.
- Commissioners Vote To Recommend Release Of All Wilderness Study Areas Within Sweetwater County: The Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County voted today to recommend to Congressman Liz Cheney that all the Wilderness Study Areas in Sweetwater County be released by Congress from their wilderness designation. More information here.
- Game and Fish to Hold Public Discussions on 2018 Season: Wildlife managers with the Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be presenting the proposed 2018 hunting seasons and they want your input. More information here.
- Safety Improvements With Gros Ventre Roundabout Begin In April: Construction of a roundabout and other safety improvements located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26/89/191 and Gros Ventre Road and Sagebrush Drive in the southern area of Grand Teton National Park will begin on Monday, April 2. More information here.
- Vehicle Pursuit in Converse County Ends Safely: On March 3rd, 2018, Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol were involved in a vehicle pursuit that spanned over 30 miles on Interstate 25 in Converse County. More information here.
- Members of Congress Urges Supreme Court to Overturn Case Preventing States from Collecting Sales & Use Tax from Out-of-State Businesses like Online Vendors: U.S. Senators Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Dick Durbin (D-IL), and Lamar Alexander (R-TN) submitted an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court urging the Court to overturn a 25-year-old case determining whether states can require out-of-state businesses like online vendors to collect and remit state sales and use taxes. More information here.
Sports:
- Last night the Wyoming Cowgirls overcame a 17-point first half deficit to defeat New Mexico 69-66 in the second round of the Women’s Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. Taylor Rusk lead the ladies with career high 21 points. The Cowgirls (21-9) will now move on to Thursday night’s semi-finals where they will meet Nevada (16-15) a 77-73 upset winner over UNLV. Thursday night’s game is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 9:30 p.m.
- The Wyoming Cowboys hit the floor today at the Men’s Mountain West Conference Tournament at the Thomas and Mac Center in Las Vegas. The Pokes will take on San Jose State at 5:00 p.m. Wyoming (19-12) owns two wins over the Spartans (4-25) this year 89-75 at home and a close 90-86 win at San Jose State. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM beginning at 4:30 p.m. It will also be streamed at 99KSIT.com.
- Area Athletes Earn 2A/1A All-Conference; All-State Honors: View results here.
- Polson Earns At-Large Bid For NCAA Championships: Senior Chaz Polson earned an at-large selection for the 2018 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships at the 184 pound weight class, the NCAA announced on Tuesday. It will mark his first trip to Nationals. More information here.
- Contreras Qualifies on Day One of Zone E Championships: Sophomore diver Karla Contreras (Pictured above) placed ninth overall on the women’s one-meter springboard Monday night to secure the final spot from Zone E in the 2018 NCAA Championships. More information here.
- Cowboys James, Dalton and Herndon Earn MWC Honors: Junior guard Justin James was named First Team All-Mountain West with senior forward Hayden Dalton garnering Second Team honors the league announced Tuesday. More information here.
National and International News:
- Porn star Stormy Daniels files lawsuit against Donald Trump: Adult actress Stormy Daniels — who once claimed to have had an affair with Donald Trump — filed a lawsuit against him on Tuesday alleging that the non disclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 election to silence the story is not valid because Trump himself never signed it. More information here.
- White House chief economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns after losing tariff battle: President Donald Trump‘s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, has resigned after losing a high-profile battle over tariffs the president wants to impose on steel and aluminum imports. More information here.
- West Virginia teachers end strike as governor signs bill giving them five-percent pay hike: West Virginia teachers and students could head back to class as early as Wednesday after the governor signed a bill that gives the educators a five-percent pay hike and ends their nine-day strike. More information here.
- Kellyanne Conway found to have twice violated law banning use of office for political ends: An independent government investigative agency said Tuesday that senior counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway twice violated a federal law prohibiting government employees from engaging in political activities. More information here.
