Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 8, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Dog Carcass Found Near Base of White Mountain; Officials Confirm the Animal was Not Shot: The discovery of a dog’s carcass in north Rock Springs recently reported on social media has been investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. More information here.

Sheriff’s Office To Conduct Training Exercise in Rock Springs: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a training exercise at the former Bank of the West building on Center Street in Rock Springs today. More information here.

Man Arrested At Governor’s Office: A man was arrested after allegedly breaking into Wyoming Governor Matt Mead’s residence early Tuesday morning. More information here.

Local High School Student Performing In Solo Concert At Broadway Theater: A Rock Springs High School student is singing in a solo concert at the Broadway Theater to raise money for two upcoming trips. More information here.

Wanted: Cookies Recipes For Young at Heart Cookbook: The Young at Heart Center is seeking cookie recipes for a soon-to-be-released cookbook. Anyone is welcome to provide a cookie recipe for the book. More information here.

Colonel Haller Appoints New Rawlins Lieutenant: Wyoming Highway Patrol Colonel Kebin Haller recently announced the promotion of Trooper Tyler Chapman to a new leadership role within the agency. More information here.

Sports:

The Wyoming Cowboys have moved on to the second round of the Men’s Mountain West Conference Tournament with a 74-61 win over San Jose State. Justin James led the Cowboys with 24 points. Wyoming will now play New Mexico at 9:30 tonight on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM or streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Wyoming Cowgirls had their NCAA Tournament bid come to an end as they were upset by Nevada 67-63 in the Womens Mountain West Conference Tournament semi-finals. The 21-10 Cowgirls will now have to wait to see if they receive an invitation to any post season play.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers start their quests for 4A Wyoming State Basketball Championships today. The Lady Tigers will meet Gillette’s Thunder Basin at 9:00 this morning while the Tigers will take on Sheridan at noon. Both of those games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK or streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

The 3A State Basketball Tournament starts up today in Casper with the Lyman girls playing Buffalo at 4:40 p.m. and the Pinedale boys also playing Buffalo at 12 noon.

The Rock Spring Tigers and Green River Wolves Cheer and Dance teams competed in the 4A State Spirit Competition yesterday in Casper. Green River won the championship in the 4A Cheer Non-Stunt competition. The Wolves were fourth in the 4A All-Girl Cheer with Rock Springs placing seventh. Rock Springs finished third in 4A Co-Ed Cheer category. In dance, Rock Springs crowned the best in 4A Jazz, Green River was fourth. The Tigers also placed second in Hip-Hop Dance with Green River third.

National and International News:

(Via ABC News)

Florida House votes to pass gun-school safety bill: The Florida House voted to pass a gun-school safety bill, spurred by the Valentine’s Day mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that left 17 people dead. More information here.

Nikolas Cruz indicted on 34 counts in Florida school shooting: A grand jury has indicted Nikolas Cruz on 34 counts related to last month’s mass shooting at a South Florida high school. More information here.

Trump “absolutely knew” about money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, says lawyer: The lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels told ABC News Wednesday that Donald Trump must have known about the deal negotiated just days before the 2016 election to pay the actress $130,000 to keep quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. More information here.

17-year-old student killed in “accidental shooting” at Alabama high school: An “accidental shooting” at an Alabama high school Wednesday afternoon has left a 17-year-old female student dead and a 17-year-old male student injured, according to police. More information here.