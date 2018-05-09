Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 9, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Fatal Crash Near Rock Springs Sunday: A Rock Springs woman died in a crash near Rock Springs Sunday night. More information here.
- 2018 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run set for Friday: The 2018 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run will take place this week. More information here.
- Wyoming’s Most Popular Baby Names for 2017 Revealed: The Wyoming Department of Health has released a report listing the most popular names of babies born in Wyoming during the year 2017. More information here.
- Grand Teton National Park Develops Invasive Vegetation Plan; Public Comments Encouraged: Grand Teton National Park is encouraging public comment on the development of a park-wide invasive vegetation management plan and environmental assessment. More information here.
- Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day: Grand Teton National Park will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with a bird-watching caravan on Saturday, May 12. More information here.
- Ribbon Cutting and Mini-Golf Tournament at new Downtown Putt Around Set for June 2nd: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) will officially open the Downtown Putt Around miniature golf course on June 2, 2018, and the community is invited to join the celebration. More information here.
- Public Invited to Discuss Elk Hunting Licenses in Open Forum May 9 in Green River: The current system for giving out hunting licenses to elk hunters has not been changed in nearly 30 years. More information here.
- Mountain Snow Melt and Upcoming Rainfall Could Cause some Flooding Concerns: Afternoon temperatures at the 9,000-foot elevation are expected to be in the upper 50’s to near 60 Tuesday and Wednesday–cooling to the middle 40’s by Friday afternoon. More nformation here.
Sports:
- Area High School Cowboys and Cowgirls Perform Well at Newcastle Rodeo: View results here.
- Wyoming to Face Conference Foes at MW Championship in California: Coming off a great home meet, the University of Wyoming track & field team heads to Clovis, Calif., to face off against conference foes at the 2018 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships this week. More information here.
