Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: March 9, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Flaten’s Bond Set At $50,000 Cash Only: Bond has been set at $50,000 cash only for a Green River man facing 31 additional charges as part of a Voyeurism investigation. More information here.

Green River Man Charged with 31 New Counts in Voyeurism Investigation: A Green River man has been charged with 31 more charges in addition to 16 counts of Voyeurism previously filed in Sweetwater County. More information here.

Memorial Hospital Announces New Mission Statement,Vision: In a press release to Wyo4News, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County announced their new mission state – Compassionate care for every life we touch. More information here.

Involuntary Manslaughter Case Moves Forward: The case is moving forward for a Rock Springs man charged in the shooting death of his girlfriend. More information here.

Dinner and Silent Auction to Benefit Local Man with Melanoma: A benefit dinner and silent auction on Saturday is helping to raise money for a local man who was diagnosed with melanoma. More information here.

Holy Thursday Downtown Pilgrimage set for March 29: Downtown Rock Springs will be turned into a religious pilgrimage site on Holy Thursday, March 29. More information here.

Felt Sole Boot Ban And New Boating Season: Aquatic invasive species (AIS) could have devastating ecological, economic, and recreational impacts on Yellowstone National Park. More information here.

Sports:

Tough day yesterday at the 4A Wyoming State Basketball Tournaments for the Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers. Both lost their opening games with the Lady Tigers losing to Thunder Basin 46 – 35. The Lady Tigers will play a loser out consolation game this morning at 9:00 a.m. against Evanston, who lost 53-50 in overtime to Cheyenne East. The Tiger boys will also play in a loser out game today after dropping a 73-64 decision to Sheridan yesterday. The Tigers will meet Cheyenne East at noon today in a consolation, loser out game. East was upset yesterday 53-41 by Casper Kelly Walsh. Both the Lady Tigers and Tigers games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360KRKK.com.

In the 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament, Lyman fell to Buffalo 58-53 and will play Rawlins at 10:30 this morning in a consolation loser out game. And in the Boys 3A Tournament, Rawlins defeated Pinedale 57-46. Pinedale will also play in a loser out consolation game against Worland at noon.

The Wyoming Cowboy basketball season may have come to an end last last night with an 85-75 loss to New Mexico. The Pokes got off to a slow start, but trailed by only four at the half and got to with three points with just under three minutes to play, but could get no closer. The Pokes end the year at 20-13 and will await to see if they receive and accept a post-season invitation.

National and International News:

(Via ABC News)

President Trump agrees to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: President Donald Trump has agreed to a high-stakes meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un by this May, South Korea’s national adviser announced at the White House Thursday evening. He had briefed the president on a message from Kim earlier in the day. More information here.

Nearly one million without power after nor’easter, 3rd storm may hit next week: Nearly one million people are without power across the Northeast this afternoon as the region digs out from its second nor’easter in seven days. More information here.

Trump defies critics, makes steel and aluminum tariffs official: Defying critics, President Donald Trump has officially announced steep tariffs on aluminum and steel imports, exempting Canada and Mexico for now, and providing for possible exceptions for other U.S. allies. Steel imports would be hit with a 25 percent tariff, and aluminum imports with a 10 percent tariff. More information here.

Paul Manafort pleads not guilty to 18-count indictment in Russia probe: Former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort appeared in Alexandria, Virginia federal court on Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty to an 18-count indictment as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. More information here.