Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 1, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- New K9 Deputy Makes First “Collar” In Marijuana Arrest: He may be new to the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, but K9 Deputy Huk wasted no time making his first “collar.” Sheriff Mike Lowell said that around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, Deputy Sheriff Amanda Buller and her partner Huk encountered a Ford van with Tennessee plates pulled over on Interstate 80 about seven miles east of Point of Rocks. The van’s driver was Whitney Crowe, 33, of Knoxville Tennessee.While speaking with Crowe, Buller noticed a faint smell of raw marijuana coming from the van and deployed Huk, a certified drug detection dog. Huk “alerted” to the presence of drugs. During a subsequent search of the van, an undisclosed quantity of marijuana was found. More information here.
- Korean War Peace Medal Ceremony On Wednesday: Area Korean War Veterans will be honored during a special ceremony on Wednesday where they will receive their Republic of Korea Ambassador for Peace Medal. The ceremony honors those Korean War Veterans who applied for the medal during the application period last summer and were approved to receive the medal.A total of 16 local veterans will be honored during the ceremony, which takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 3, 2017 in the Grace Gasson Room at White Mountain Library, located at 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.Korean Veterans or their next of kin will attend the ceremony to receive the medal. More information here.
- Nine Sweetwater County Students To Visit Camp POSTCARD In June: Nine students from Sweetwater County will visit a camp near Casper this summer which is geared toward building leadership skills. Six students from Monroe Intermediate School in Green River and two students from Farson-Eden will attend Camp POSTCARD in June. In addition, one GRHS student who previously attended the camp will assist as a mentor to the younger students. Camp POSTCARD stands for “Police Officers Striving To Create And Reinforce Dreams.” More information here.
- Regional Community Meetings On Math Standards: The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will conduct regional community meetings on Wyoming’s Mathematics Content and Performance Standards. These meetings will inform the public of the standards review process and gather public input to be shared with the Math Standards Review Committee for their consideration prior to their work. More information here.
- Education Rangers Launch “Behind The Flat Hat: Ranger Careers” Distance Learning Program: As a part of last week’s celebration of National Park Week, Grand Teton National Park education rangers launched a new distance learning program titled “Behind the Flat Hat: Ranger Careers.” The interactive program designed for students in seventh and eighth grade, and adaptable for other ages, was highly successful during its first week and the program will continue through this school year and in future school years. More information here.
- Bipartisan Group Of Senators Introduce Marketplace Fairness Act Of 2017: U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., recently introduced the Marketplace Fairness Act of 2017 – legislation that would give states the right to collect the sales and use taxes they are owed under current law from out-of-state businesses or online retailers. More information here..
National News
- Congress reaches deal on government funding: Negotiators have reached a deal to fund the government through September, Congressional aides said, staving off the threat of a government shutdown through most of President Donald Trump’s first year in office. More information here.
- Trump calls North Korean leader a “pretty smart cookie”
The USS Carl Vinson has arrived in the Sea of Japan to begin exercises with the South Korean navy after a North Korean missile test failed. Will the U.S. military take action against North Korea? President Trump tells ABC News, “You’ll soon find out.” But he says he may go back on a campaign promise and cut a trade deal with China, in exchange for their help keeping North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in check. More information here.
