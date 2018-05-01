Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 1, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- County Commissioners Meet Today: The Board of County Commissioners of Sweetwater County meet at 8:30 a.m. today in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. See agenda here.
- Rock Springs City Council To Meet Today: The Rock Spring City Council meets at 7 p.m. today for their regularly scheduled meeting. See agenda here.
- Green River City Council To Meet Today: The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. today for their regularly scheduled meeting. See agenda here.
- Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport New Terminal Video Tour: Take a video tour of the NEW general aviation terminal and hangar at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. Click here to watch video.
- UW Trustees Discuss Dean Hiring Today: A special meeting of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will take place Tuesday, May 1, at 7:30 a.m. via teleconference. More information here.
- Upton Man Dies In Crash: An Upton man died following a one-vehicle rollover at 6:54 p.m. on Friday, April 27 on US 116 southbound near Upton in Weston County. More information here.
- Wheatland Man Died in Crash: A Wheatland man died after he was ejected from his vehicle following a one-vehicle rollover on WYO 34 on Saturday, April 28 near Wheatland in Platte County. More information here.
Sports:
- The University of Wyoming Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted the third annual WESPYS on Saturday evening, April 28 at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The event honored great team and individual accomplishments by Cowboys and Cowgirls from the past year. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
