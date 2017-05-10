Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 10, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Florida Man Arrested After High Speed Motorcycle Pursuit On I-80: A Florida man was arrested this morning after leading Highway Patrol Troopers on a pursuit reaching up to 135 mph on Interstate 80. Jared Ourada, 2 of Keystone Heights, Florida, is facing charges of Speeding, No Motorcycle Endorsement on License, Interference, Fleeing and Eluding, and Reckless Driving.
- Update On Ambulance Call Involving County Inmate: Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell today released an update on the Sweetwater County Detention Center inmate who was transported by ambulance from the County Courthouse in Green River to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs on May 5. As the Sheriff’s Office reported on May 5, at about 11:30 a.m. that day a male prisoner appearing in District Court Judge Nena James’s courtroom attempted to harm himself, was secured by detention officers and transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was examined and underwent treatment for his injuries and placed under observation. His injuries were not considered life-threatening. More information here.
- Celebrate International Migratory Bird Day With A Ranger: Grand Teton National Park will host a bird-watching caravan on Saturday, May 13, 2017 to celebrate International Migratory Bird Day. Led by park ranger and skilled naturalist Andrew Langford, the caravan will visit areas throughout the park that provide the best opportunities to locate, identify, and record birds. The activity is free and reservations are not required. More information here.
- Rotary Club Hosts Helene Neville At Young At Heart Senior Center: During their meeting today, members of the Rock Springs Rotary Club hosted Helene Neville, a cancer survivor who is running her way across America. Helene is a mother, grandmother, nurse, author, health advocate, entrepreneur, fitness coach, inspirational speaker, multiple World Record holder and cancer survivor from Las Vegas, Nevada who has made it her goal to run across all fifty states. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Travel And Tourism Presents 10th Annual R.E.A.C.H. Awards Presentation A Decade Of Excellence: The Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board awarded the 10th and Final R.E.A.C.H. (Rare and Exceptional Achievement for Customer service in Hospitality) awards on Thursday, May 4th, 2017. These awards recognize employees and businesses throughout the county that excel at customer service in the tourism industry. General Managers of hotels, Directors of the Chambers of Commerce and the Sweetwater Events Complex as well as other individuals in the industry nominated employees/businesses in the following categories: Reservations & Guest Services, Housekeeping, Maintenance, SWC Tourism “Cheerleader”, R.E.A.C.H. Award for Employee of the Year, R.E.A.C.H. Award for Business of the Year and Tourism Industry Partner of the Year. More information here.
- Spotter Training In Rock Springs Thursday: The National Weather Service Riverton Office is hosting a free SKYWARN Spotter Training Talk in Rock Springs on Thursday, May 11th. The training takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rock Springs Library, 400 C Street. More information here.
National News
- FBI Director James Comey has been fired : FBI Director James Comey has been fired, according to the White House. More information here.
- Emergency declared at Hanford nuclear site in Washington state: An emergency was declared Tuesday morning at the Hanford nuclear site in Washington state after a tunnel was breached, according to Hanford government officials. More information here.
