Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 10, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Tasha Seppie wins People’s Choice vote for the Art Underground Gallery: The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce that Tasha Seppie’s piece, “The sadness of day and night,” received the People’s Choice Award in the Art Underground Gallery, located in the pedestrian underpass downtown. More information here.

Rock Springs Student Recognized for Excellence in Research: A Rock Springs student is one of the finalists recognized for excellence in research during UW’s recent Undergraduate Research Day. More information here.

Memorial Balloon Release Set For Sunday: A Memorial Balloon Release is scheduled for Mother’s Day in honor of mothers and daughters who have gone missing. More information here.

Hospital Expands Blood Test Hours, Offers More Than 30 Tests: Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County now offers health and wellness screenings daily. More information here.

Western’s 2018 Outstanding Graduates: Western Wyoming Community College has selected this year’s Outstanding Graduates. Kenneth Astle, Tiffany Diaz, and Shayla Patterson are the 2018 winners. More information here.

How-To-Seminar May 29 Helps Hunters at License Application: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding a how-to seminar for hunters applying for big game hunting licenses online. More information here.

Interagency Team Conducting Grizzly Bear Research Trapping; Visitors Reminded to Respect Signs and Stay Out of Posted Areas: Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will conduct grizzly bear research and trapping operations within Grand Teton National Park from now through the end of July. More information here.

Yellowstone Celebrates World Migratory Bird Day With Programs and Field Trip: Yellowstone National Park and the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center will celebrate World Migratory Bird Day Saturday, May 12, with free public programs and a field trip. More information here.

Sports:

Wolves Move Up While Lady Tigers Hold Steady In Last Soccer Poll: The year’s final WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Boys and Girls Soccer Poll is out. More information here.

Wyoming Track & Field Adds Eight Student-Athletes: The University of Wyoming track & field program has added eight more talented student-athletes to its 2018-19 roster, head coach Bryan Berryhill announced Wednesday. More information here.

Wyoming Cowgirl Volleyball Announces 2018 Schedule: Wyoming volleyball head coach Chad Callihan, who will be entering his sixth season at UW, announced the Cowgirls 2018 schedule on Wednesday. More information here.

