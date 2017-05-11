Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 11, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- RSPD Seeks Information On Missing Teen: The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information on a missing teen, Daniel Robinson. The RSPD is investigating the runaway of Daniel Robinson, 15, of Rock Springs. He was last seen on Monday, May 8, 2017 around 7:20 p.m. at the Rock Springs High School on James Drive. He is approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, 138 pounds, has blond hair, hazel eyes, and was wearing a tie-dye hooded sweatshirt and carrying a reddish colored backpack. More information here.
- Green River And Rock Springs Host City-Wide Clean Up Events Saturday: City-wide Clean Up events are taking place in Green River and Rock Springs on Saturday. Community clean-up days provide the opportunity for residents to help beautify their towns and make a difference. More information here.
- BLM Seeks Public Input On Riley Ridge Development: The BLM’s Pinedale Field Office has taken an important step toward finalizing analysis of The Riley Ridge Development in Sublette County, Wyoming by releasing a Draft Environmental Assessment. The release of the EA begins a 30-day public comment period that will close on June 8, 2017. More information here.
- Rock Springs Main Street/URA Announces April Volunteer Of The Month – Paul Murray: The Rock Springs Main Street/URA recently announced their April Volunteer of the Month – Paul Murray. Paul Murray was instrumental in getting the first annual Holy Thursday Downtown Religious Pilgrimage off the ground on April 13th. More information here.
- Southwest Wyoming Facilities Workshop At WWCC: Western is hosting its 36th Annual Facilities Workshop (formerly Housekeeping Seminar) on June 20th and 21st from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Facilities Workshop is a two-day event with all the mandatory training on the first day including asbestos awareness, GHS, blood borne pathogens and PPE. More information here.
National News
- Comey asked for more money, staffing for Russia investigation days before firing: FBI Director James Comey requested additional money and staffing from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election just days before his firing, according to two sources, including Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., and a U.S. official with knowledge of the situation. More information here.
- Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn for documents in Russia investigation: The Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election, formally subpoenaed former national security adviser Michael Flynn Wednesday. More information here.
