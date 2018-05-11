Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 11, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Wyoming State Trooper Injured During Vehicle Pursuit: According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a trooper is in stable condition following a crash that occurred on U.S. 189 near Evanston, while pursuing a vehicle after the driver failed to stop. The trooper was flown to the University of Utah Hospital after his vehicle crashed when he swerved to avoid a collision with the suspect’s vehicle. More information here.
- Fairbourn to Be Sentenced May 15th: A Utah man convicted of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife attack in Rock Springs will be sentenced next week. More information here.
- Sheriff Issues Warning on Latest Email Scam: Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office has issued the following statement concerning an email scam in which individuals are posing as Amazon representatives. More information here.
- Four Arrests Following Narcotics Related Search Warrant: According to Chief Pacheco on the evening of May 9, 2018, detectives from the Rock Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant at 730 1st Avenue West. More information here.
- State Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Former State Legislator William Craft:Governor Matthew H. Mead, pursuant to his authority as Governor of Wyoming, has ordered the Wyoming State flag be flown at half-staff in honor of former State Legislator William Craft from sunrise to sunset on Friday, May 11, 2018, at the State Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn County. More information here.
- GFWC Rock Springs Women’s Club Recognizes Local Young Artists: Twelve promising young artists were recognized for their talents at a presentation and reception at the Community Fine Arts Center on Wednesday. More information here.
- Fish Stocking Can Help Lake Trout Anglers with A Little Strategy: Wyoming Game and Fish Department hatchery trucks start rolling to Flaming Gorge Reservoir this week to stock rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, and kokanee salmon and will continue to regularly through mid-June. More information here.
- Cow Elk Poached up Greys River: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking any information regarding a yearling cow elk that was illegally shot about one-half mile up the Little Greys Road past its confluence with the Greys River Road. More information here.
Sports:
- The Rock Springs Tigers defeated Evanston 1-0 yesterday in the opening round of the 4A West Regional Soccer Tournament in Green River. The Tigers will play Casper Kelly Walsh today at 3:00 p.m. in the semi-finals. Today, top seeded Green River will play Casper Natrona at 7:00 p.m. The Wolves had an opening round bye.
- In 4A West girls play, the Green River Lady Wolves season ended yesterday with a 4-1 loss to Casper Natrona. Today, the top seeded Rock Springs Lady Tigers will play Natorna at 5:00 p.m. The Lady Tigers had an opening round bye.
- Rock Springs Tigers Advance to Round Two of Regionals: View pictures here.
- Green River Lady Wolves Fall in Round One of Regionals: View pictures here.
Links to National and International News:
