Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 12, 2017

Preliminary Results Reveal Well-Known Yellowstone Wolf Was Shot: Preliminary results from the necropsy of the Canyon Pack alpha female wolf showed that she suffered from a gunshot wound. Hikers discovered the mortally wounded wolf April 11, 2017, inside Yellowstone National Park near Gardiner, Montana. Park staff responded quickly to the situation and due to the severity of the wolf’s injuries, euthanized the animal. The deceased wolf was sent to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Forensics Laboratory in Ashland, Oregon for a necropsy. The lab has transferred the preliminary results to Yellowstone National Park. More information here.

Clark Stith Resigns From Rock Springs City Council: During a special city council meeting Wednesday night, Rock Springs City Councilman Clark Stith announced that he is resigning from his position. More information here.

Tour De Wish Rock Springs To Benefit Make-A-Wish® Wyoming This Saturday: Rock Springs High School will host a 5K bike/run/walk event this month to raise funds for Make-A-Wish Wyoming. The second Tour de Wish Rock Springs will take place May 13 at 8 a.m. beginning at the Rock Springs Rec Center. Registration for the event is now open at www.wyoming.wish.org.Cost to participate is $15 for early registrants or $20 for day-of registration. Children 10 years of age and younger can participate for only $5. More information here.

Green River And Rock Springs Host City-Wide Clean Up Events Saturday: City-wide Clean Up events are taking place in Green River and Rock Springs on Saturday.Community clean-up days provide the opportunity for residents to help beautify their towns and make a difference. More information here.

National News

(Via ABC News)

Changing explanation for Comey firing, Trump says it was his decision: Two days after firing FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump offered a pointed evaluation of Comey’s character and insisted that the determination was made before an evaluation of him by the Department of Justice. More information here.