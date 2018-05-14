Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 14, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Community Volunteers Help Red Cross Install Free Smoke Alarms: Red Cross of Wyoming completed a very successful Sound the Alarm event in Sweetwater County on Saturday. Forty-nine volunteers, including 30 local firefighters and 19 community members installed a total of 182 smoke alarms free of charge in homes in the Rock Springs and Green River area. Sage View provided breakfast for the volunteers. More information here.
- Young At Heart Community Center Events Calendar For 5/13-5/18: Below are the activities for Young at Heart Community Center for Monday, May 14 through Friday, May 18. Young at Heart is a senior citizen and community center located at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Wyo4News Insights – Chad Banks, Director Of Rock Springs Main Street/URA: Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs on 96.5 FM, 106.7 FM, 99.7 FM, and 1360 AM each Sunday at 7 a.m. More information here.
- Green River City Council Agenda: The Green River City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall. More information here.
- Green River Mansface Mountain Music Festival Tickets On Sale: The Muley Fanatic Foundation will be presenting it’s inaugural Mansface Mountain Music Festival July 13th and 14th at Expedition Island in Green River. More information here.
- 5 Questions With… Drew Cole: In this week’s edition of “5 Questions With…” we interview Rock Springs resident Drew Cole about his work with AIDS/LifeCycle and his upcoming fundraiser “Fiesta 4 Life”. More information here.
Sports:
- The Rock Springs Tigers and Green River Wolves boys and girls track teams competed in Jackson over the weekend at the 4A West Regional Track Meet. The Tiger boys finished with 131 team points to finish second to Casper Kelly Walsh (188 points). The Green River Wolves finished sixth with 48 points. In the girls competition, Rock Springs was again second with 143.50 points behind Casper Natrona’s 185.50 points. Green River was sixth with 44 points. Click here for a list of Rock Springs and Green River individual regional champions.
- First round pairing for this week 4A State Soccer Tournament have bee announced. The tournament will feature the Rock Springs Tigers and Lady Tigers and the Green River Wolves. Click have to see opening matches.
