Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News
- Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office Declines Prosecution Of Student: The Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office declines prosecution on Azarian Dakota Wolf. Wolf was arrested on Friday, May 12, 2017, by the Rock Springs Police Department for Terroristic Threats. More information here.
- Tom Forslund Named Director of Department of Family Services: Governor Matt Mead has named Tom Forslund as the Director of the Department of Family Services (DFS). Forslund is currently the Director of the Department of Health and will continue to lead that agency as well. He replaces Steve Corsi who recently announced his resignation to accept a position out of state. More information here.
- Green River Wolves Name New Head Wrestling Coach: According to a press release from Tony Beardsley, Sweetwater County School District #2 Activities Director, Green River has a new wrestling coach to lead the Wolves. More information here.
- Rock Springs Shrine Club’s Annual Vidalia Sweet Onion Sale Today: The Rock Springs Shrine Club’s Annual Vidalia Sweet Onion Sale will start up this morning at 9:00 am in the parking lot of Rock Springs Honda-Toyota, 401 North Center Street. More information here.
National News
- White House denies report Trump shared classified intelligence with Russian officials: The White House denied an explosive Washington Post story Monday that President Donald Trump shared classified intelligence information during a meeting with members of the Russian government last week.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 16, 2017"