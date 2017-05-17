Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 17, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News
- No Injuries Reported In Rock Springs Structure Fire: No injuries were reported in a Rock Springs structure fire that occurred yesterday morning. The Rock Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at 610 Gobel Street at about 8:23 a.m. The department responded with three apparatus and 10 personnel. More information here.
- Rock Springs City Council Signs Police Week Proclamation: During their regular meeting members of the Rock Springs City Council signed a declaration making the week of May 15 to May 21 National Police Week for the city of Rock Springs. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Approve Conditional Use Permit For Fireworks Stand: During their regular meeting members of the Sweetwater County Commissioners were presented with a request for a Conditional Use Permit for a fireworks stand on Purple Sage Road. More information here.
- Green River Woman Recovering From ATV Crash: A Green River woman is recovering after an ATV crash over the weekend. Cindy Hamblin was life-flighted to the University of Utah Hospital after getting pinned under her four-wheeler on Saturday. More information here.
- Sublette County Student Suspended For Bringing Pellet Gun On Bus: On Friday, May 12th, Sublette County School District 1 received a report that a student had possibly brought a weapon on to one of the school buses Thursday afternoon. A joint investigation between school officials and the Sheriff’s Office ensued. More information here.
National News
- Trump’s disclosure endangered spy placed inside ISIS by Israel, officials say: The life of a spy placed by Israel inside ISIS is at risk, according to current and former U.S. officials, after President Donald Trump reportedly disclosed classified information in a meeting with Russian officials last week. More information here.
