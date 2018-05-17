Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 17, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs Chamber To Raise 56 Flags Today: The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce will have a flag raising ceremony today for their “Adopt-A-Flag” program. The flag raising ceremony will take place at Chamber Park on Dewar Drive, Thursday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Veterans of Foreign Wars Reminded To Take Advantage Of Veteran’s Exemption Program: Sweetwater County Assessor, Dave Divis, would like to remind all Sweetwater County Veterans of Foreign Wars to take advantage of the Veteran’s Exemption Program before Monday, May 28th, 2018. More information here.
- Rock Springs URA Announces David Tate As Their Volunteer of the Month: The Rock Springs Main Street/URA announced their April Volunteer of the Month, Rock Springs City Councilman David Tate. More information here.
- Wyoming Game and Fish Releases Area Fall Hunting Report: Mother Nature was kind to Wyoming this winter, which puts hunters planning ahead in a good position to decide where to head afield now for turkey and next fall for big game and birds. More information here.
- Southwest Sage-Grouse Working Group Meeting Wednesday, May 30th in Green River: From the Green River office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department – The Southwest Sage-Grouse Working Group will participate in a meeting Wednesday, May 30th, at the Green River office of the Wyoming Game & Fish Department. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M. More information here.
Sports:
- The 4A Wyoming State High School Soccer Tournament starts up today in Jackson: The Rock Springs Lady Tigers, Tigers and Green River Wolves boys team will be competing. More information here.
- Three UW Athletics Teams Receive National Recognition For Academics: The NCAA on Wednesday recognized the Division I athletics teams that achieved at the highest level academically based on the most recent Academic Progress Rate (APR) data. Of those teams receiving Public Recognition Awards were three University of Wyoming Athletics teams, men’s golf, women’s golf and women’s tennis. More information here.
- Cowboys Wingard Named to NFLDraftScout.com Preseason All-America Team: Wyoming senior safety Andrew Wingard has earned another preseason honor by being named to the 2018 NFLDraftScout.com Preseason All-America team. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
