Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 18, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News
- Process Outlined For The Replacement Of Representative Mark Baker In Wyoming House District 48: In accordance with state law, the Chairman of the Sweetwater County Republican Party has called a meeting of the Republican Precinct Committeemen and Precinct Committeewomen representing the precincts that make up Wyoming House District 48. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the White Mountain Library, located at 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs. More information here.
- Free “Disaster Management For Public Services” Training In Green River: A free training opportunity on disaster management will take place in Green River in June. “Disaster Management for Public Services” is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 15th and 16th at the Green River Fire Station #2, 500 Shoshone Ave., Green River. The course was developed by Texas A&M Engineering Extension (TEEX) and is sponsored by FEMA. More information here.
- Waldner House Receives Unique Bench From Local Church Group: In memory and celebration of a beloved friend, a group from Ordinary Faith donated a unique bench to the Waldner House on Tuesday. “Today, we’re here to celebrate Kari Bollig- her faith, courage, perseverance, and her loving compassionate spirit,” Cheryl Burroughs said as she delivered a heartfelt dedication at the bench donation ceremony. She finished her dedication with a special message to all the patients who stay at the Waldner House. “May this memorial bench be a resting place for those who are weary, those who are called to preserve through times of trial, just like our dear Kari.” More information here.
- RSPD To Host Open House Today: The Rock Springs Police Department is hosting an open house on May 18th. The public is invited to celebrate National Police Week with the RSPD and meet the officers and staff during the event. The event takes place at the police department, located at 221 C. Street, from 5 to 7 p.m. today. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Young Authors Do Well In State Competition: Students from Sweetwater County School District #1 and #2, and Holy Spirit Catholic School competed in the Sweetwater County Young Author contest and were recognized at a celebration on April 6th. Students who took first place at the contest went on to compete at the state level. More information here.
National News
- Lawmakers praise appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel for Russia investigation: The United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday that a special counsel has been appointed to investigate Russian interference into last year’s presidential election and links or coordination with the campaign of President Donald Trump. More information here.
