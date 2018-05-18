Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 18, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

RSPD Investigates Larceny at Kelly’s Convenience Store: The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a larceny at Kelly’s Convenience Store. More information here.

Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center Awarded $196,800 to Host Program: The Wyoming Cancer Resources Program will soon be coming to Sweetwater County. More information here.

Gros Ventre Road to be Closed for Up To Five Nights: The Gros Ventre Road in Grand Teton National Park will be closed for up to five nights from Tuesday, May 29 through Saturday, June 2. More information here.

LaBarge Interchange Eastbound On-Ramp Closed: The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed the LaBarge Interchange eastbound on-ramp and off-ramp at exit 83 for milling and then repaving. More information here.

John L. Freeman Announces Bid for Re-Election to Wyoming House of Representatives: According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, John L. Freeman has declared he is running for re-election to the Wyoming House of Representatives, District 60. More information here.

Norris Campground Closure and Dunraven Pass Early Opening: Norris campground will be closed until further notice due to leaks in the water lines and no potable water. More information here.

UW Alumni Association Event Held In Rock Springs Raised A Record Amount Of $$$$: The 26th Annual UW Alumni Association Scholarship Reception and Auction, sponsored locally by Wyo4News, held last month in Rock Springs raised $54,107.00. That total betters the previous amount raised by over $14,000.00. Officials stated that 165 people attended the event held at the Sweetwater Events Complex. More information here.

Sports:

Gillette High School Rodeo Results: Area High School Rodeo athletes are halfway through their spring/summer season after this past weekend in Gillette. More information here.

Rock Springs and Green River to Compete at State Meet This Weekend: Rock Springs and Green River track and field team members are in Casper for the 4A State Track Meet which begins Today. More information here.

Lady Tigers Drop Opening State Tournament Match: History repeated itself today in the opening round of the 4A Girls Wyoming State Soccer Tournament in Jackson as all four teams from the West Conference lost to teams from the East Conference. More information here.

Wolves Advance to Semi-Finals; Tigers and Lady Tigers to Consolation Round: The Green River Wolves advance to the semi-final round of the 4A West state tournament while the Tigers and Lady Tigers will play in the consolation round. More information here.

Wyoming Track & Field to Send 11 Qualifiers to NCAA West Prelims: The University of Wyoming track & field team has qualified 11 athletes to the 2018 NCAA West Preliminary Round, the governing body announced Thursday. More information here.

