Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 19, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Update On Pinedale Area Credit Card “Skimmers” Investigation: Calls continue to come into the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office of fraudulent transactions on citizen credit and debit cards, the investigation is still ongoing. During the course of the investigation of these cases it is unknown whether or not an actual physical skimmer device was placed on the reader itself. As reports have continued to flow into the Sheriff’s Office, a portion of the citizens are reporting that they actually used their card inside the business establishments. Law Enforcement is still in the process of determining what method was used to acquire the credit card information. In speaking with citizens that have fallen victim to this fraud, some stated that they had not used their cards in weeks or months. More information here.
- Recipients Of County Commissioners Scholarships Announced: At the May 2, 2017 meeting of the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners, the Board met to announce the recipients and alternates of the 2017-18 County Commissioners Scholarships. Each year, the County Commissioners, through their scholarship program, supports and recognizes three Sweetwater County students who have demonstrated high academic achievement and who wish to pursue their higher education goals at one of the Wyoming colleges. More information here.
- Rock Springs Native Appointed As Judge For Second Judicial District Court: Governor Matt Mead has appointed Dawnessa Snyder to be District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District in Carbon County. Snyder fills the vacancy occurring with the retirement of Judge Wade Waldrip on July 7. More information here.
- Board Of Trustees & Sweetwater Education Association Reach Negotiations Agreement: Sweetwater County School District #1 Board of Trustees and the Sweetwater Education Association conducted certified teacher negotiations for the 2017-2018 school year the evening of Thursday, April 27, 2017. A tentative agreement was reached by both parties during the course of the meeting. More information here.
- PayPal Reshipping Scam Active In Sweetwater County: Yet another scam has surfaced in Sweetwater County; one that involves local residents in international fraud and shipping stolen property. Sheriff Mike Lowell said the swindle is called the “PayPal Reshipping Scam” or, simply, the “Reshipping Scam.” The goal of the swindlers is to use locals to move stolen goods overseas. More information here.
National News
- Trump intends to renegotiate NAFTA as early as August, letter to Congress says: The White House has formally told Congress that the Trump administration plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, starting a countdown clock until talks between the United States, Canada and Mexico can begin in August. More information here.
