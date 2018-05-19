Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 19, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

5thAnnual Veterans Awareness Walk Today: The 5th Annual Veterans Awareness Walk will take place today in Rock Springs. More information here.

MHSC Offering Health Screening Tests Any Day of The Week: Through the end of May Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be offering daily health and wellness screenings. More information here.

“Car Wrap” Scam Circulating: A “car wrap” mail scam is circulating in Sweetwater County, Sheriff Mike Lowell warned Friday. More information here.

Sheriff’s Office Open for Business at New Location: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office has moved into its new facility at the Sweetwater County Justice Center west of Rock Springs, Sheriff Mike Lowell said on Friday. More information here.

Wolves And Lady Tigers Advance; Tigers Eliminated: The Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Green River Wolves will advance to the final round of the State 4A Soccer Tournament today. More information here.

Edwards Adds Junior College Transfer A.J. Banks to 2018-19 Roster: University of Wyoming men’s head basketball coach Allen Edwards announced the addition of junior college guard A.J. Banks of Pratt Community College in Kansas to the 2018-19 roster on Friday. More information here.

