Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 2, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Applications Accepted For GRPD 2017 Junior Citizen’s Academy: The Green River Police Department is currently accepting applications for the 2017 Junior Citizen’s Academy through May 31, 2017. The Academy is a four-day program consisting of classroom and hands-on instruction for citizens who are interested in how their police department operates. The Junior Citizen’s Academy is open to any person who lives in Sweetwater County. Applicants must be ages 12 to 17 years old and will undergo a background check. More information here.
- Fire Alarm Causes Brief Evacuation on RSHS on Monday: A fire alarm was triggered at Rock Springs High School around 1 p.m on Monday. The Rock Springs Police Department and the Rock Springs Fire Department entered the high school and were able to clear the building. The Wyoming Highway Patrol also assisted in clearing the building. All students were accounted for during the evacuation, and students were allowed back in the building shortly before 1:30 p.m. More information here.
- Sweetwater County Commissioners Meeting Agenda Available (May 2, 2017): The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers. Interested parties are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes earlier than the topic’s scheduled time. The agenda is tentative and subject to change. More information and agenda available here.
- Rock Springs City Council Meeting Agenda Available (May 2, 2017): The Rock Springs City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Rock Springs City Hall. The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month. More information and agenda available here.
- Green River City Council Meeting Agenda Available (May 2, 2017): The Green River City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Green River City Hall. The Green River City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month, and City Council Workshops are held the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30. More information and agenda available here.
National News
- Suspected San Diego shooter was distraught over recent breakup, police say
The man accused of opening fire at a birthday pool party at a San Diego apartment complex, killing one and injuring seven, was purportedly despondent over a recent breakup with his girlfriend, police said Monday. The suspected shooter, identified by officials as 49-year-old Peter Selis, was shot and killed by police after the shooting at the pool area of the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex Sunday evening, San Diego police said. More information here.
- 1 dead, 3 injured in UT Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
Police have taken a suspect into custody after multiple people were stabbed on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Monday. The suspect, identified by campus police as 20-year-old student Kendrex J. White, was apprehended for allegedly attacking four people. One of the victims died from their injuries at the scene, according to campus police. More information here.
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 2, 2017"