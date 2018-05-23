Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 23, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Concealed Firearm Permit Application, Renewal Information Available on Sheriff’s Office Website: A complete, updated, printable information package describing the step-by-step procedures to follow in applying for or renewing a Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit (CFP) is now available on the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office website, Sheriff Mike Lowell announced yesterday. More information here.
- Health Care Providers Team Up With Chronic Care Coordination: A new way of caring for some of our most vulnerable residents is now underway in Sweetwater County, emphasizing a community approach to care that keeps people healthy and at home. More information here.
- Selling Door to Door? Did You Know a License is Required: The Rock Springs Police Department is issuing an advisory to those individuals in door to door sales to ensure that they have a valid city peddler’s license. More information here.
- Look, Don’t Touch Newborn Wildlife This Spring: In the next several weeks, wildlife throughout Wyoming will be bearing young. More information here.
- Kari’s Access Awards Thanks Local McDonald’s For Successful Community Fundraiser: Recently, local business owners and philanthropists Greg and Cindy Bailey hosted a Community Night at their newly remodeled Elk Street McDonald’s. More information here.
- Access Yes Signs New Walk-In Fishing Area: The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has acquired fishing access for anglers through the Access Yes Program. More information here.
Sports:
- Casper High School Rodeo Results: May 19-20, 2018: View results here.
- Rock Springs Young American Football League Registration Opens Soon: Registration for the 2018 Rock Springs Young American Football League is fast approaching for students who will be in grades 4 through 6 in the 2018–2019 school year. More information here.
- Many Area Students Earn Wyoming All-State Track & Field Honors: View honorees here.
- NCAA West Preliminary Round on Tap for UW Track & Field: For 11 Wyoming track & field athletes, the 2018 outdoor season continues Thursday through Saturday in Sacramento, Calif., at the NCAA West Preliminary Round. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
