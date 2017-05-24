Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 24, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Rock Springs Man Arrested For False Reporting, Interference: A Rock Springs man was arrested on Friday and charged with Interference with a Peace Officer and False Reporting to Authorities, Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said today.As described in court documents, Dean Allen Muir, Jr., 27, admitted to investigating county deputies that he phoned in a false report of a shooting on the Little Bitter Creek Road on May 5. More information here.

Memorial Day Weekend, A Great Weekend For A Family Camping Trip: With Memorial Day this weekend, many will be heading out to spend the weekend camping with family and friends. Sweetwater County has many locations close to home that provide camping opportunities for residents. Click here for a list of five nearby locations.

Wyoming Free Fishing Day Set For June 3, 2017: Free fishing day in the Cowboy State is set for June 3, 2017. Each year, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a day when anyone can fish in Wyoming without a fishing license. Free fishing day applies to all waters in Wyoming with the exceptions of Yellowstone National Park and the Wind River Indian Reservation where special fishing licenses are required. All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. More information here.

Construction To Begin and Dewar and Elk: The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be starting work on Elk Street and Dewar Drive the first week of June.The work will include grading, milling and full depth reclamation paving, as well as some bridge work repair and other miscellaneous work on about 2 miles of Elk Street and Dewar Drive. The completion date is set for October 31, 2017. More information here.

Pinedale Anticline Project Office Seeks Ideas To Reduce Emissions In Upper Green River Basin: The Pinedale Anticline Project Office has $250,000 in its mitigation fund and is asking the local community and industry for potential projects to reduce emissions in the Upper Green River Basin.Project ideas should address how to reduce or mitigate Nitrogen Oxides and/or Volatile Organic Compound emissions during the winter ozone season, which typically falls between January and March, and that are not already the responsibility of industry to carry out.Project submissions to the PAPO Team will be accepted until June 6, 2017. More Information here.

National News

(Via ABC News)

UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday the threat level in the region has been raised from severe to critical after Monday’s attack in Manchester, England. More information here.

