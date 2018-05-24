Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 24, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Agencies to be Out in Force Memorial Day Weekend: The Memorial Day holiday weekend is a busy time for Americans. Each year, the highways fill with families in vehicles, traveling to summer vacation spots. More information here.
- Lane Announces Bid For Sweetwater County Clerk: Cynthia “Cindy” Lane has announced her bid to run for Sweetwater County Clerk. More information here.
- Hunting License Application Deadlines Fast Approaching for Elk, Deer, Antelope: The application deadline is fast approaching for some hunting licenses in Wyoming. More information here.
- Alzheimer’s Walk Scheduled for June 16: The Rock Springs Walk to End Alzheimer’s is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs. More information here.
- Yellowstone National Park Expects Busy Summer: Do you plan to visit Yellowstone National Park this summer? When you travel to this wild and awe-inspiring place, we ask you to come prepared so you can protect yourself and your park. More information here.
- UW Trustees, Administration, Faculty Leaders Agree on Regulation Changes: Leaders of the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees, the UW Faculty Senate and the administration have reached consensus on changes to university regulations governing how UW would respond to any future, significant reduction in its budget. More information here.
- Five UW Athletics Teams Record All-Time High Multi-Year APR Scores, Ten Teams Post Perfect Single-Year Scores: The NCAA released Wednesday the most recent Division I Academic Progress Rate (APR) data for all NCAA Division I institutions as part of the annual NCAA Division I Academic Performance Program. More information here.
Sports:
- Area Soccer Athletes Earn All-State Honors: View honorees here.
- Area Athletes Earn All-Conference Soccer Honors: View honorees here.
- Branch Finalizes Recruiting Class With A Trio Of Talented Grapplers: University of Wyoming head wrestling coach Mark Branch announced the signing of Wyoming native Trevor Jefferies, Utah native Cole Moody and junior college transfer Brian Andrews to the Cowboy wrestling roster on Wednesday. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
