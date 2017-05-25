Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 25, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs City Council Special Meeting Today: Members of the Rock Springs City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, May 25th at 6:30 p.m.Agenda items include a special resolution accepting and approving a lease for the Historic Train Depot, located at 501 S. Main Street, with Coal Train Coffee, LLC. The council will also discuss a labor agreement between the City of Rock Springs and the United Mine Workers Association Local Union 4893 to construct a wages and insurance agreement to be effective from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2018. More information here.
- American Legion To Place Flags At Veterans’ Headstones, Volunteers Invited To Help: American Legion Posts in Rock Springs and Green River will place flags at veterans’ headstones this weekend, and the public is invited to help.Members of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs will be honoring fallen veterans by placing flags at each veteran’s headstone beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday.The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will assist VFW Post 2321 with placing flags at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday. More information here.
- Farson-Eden Graduation Tonight: The final graduation ceremony to take place at the current Farson-Eden School will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25th. The ceremony will take place in the Farson-Eden School gymnasium. More information here.
-
28 New U.S. Citizens To Be Naturalized At Grand Teton National Park: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will make becoming a new U.S. citizen even more memorable with the backdrop of Grand Teton National Park.
The 28 citizenship candidates originate from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, France, India, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Moldova, the Philippines, Singapore, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. They live in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. More information here.
- Crash Causes Structural Damage To I-80 Bridge: A crash near Laramie on Saturday has caused structural damage to an I-80 bridge.According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a commercial truck left the highway and crashed into a bridge at milepost 314 on Interstate 80 near Laramie at about 1:05 a.m. Saturday, May 21st, 2017. The crash caused significant damage to the bridge resulting in a closure of the use of the bridge. More information here.
- Rock Springs Resident Arrested After Alleged Hit And Run: A Rock Springs resident was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly striking a child on a bicycle and leaving the scene. More information here.
National News
Brother of Manchester bombing suspect knew an attack was coming, Libyan official says: The brother of Salman Abedi, the suspect accused of carrying out a bombing in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people, allegedly said he knew his brother was going to carry out an attack, but did not know where or when, according to a spokesman for Libya’s counterterror forces. More information here.
Sweetwater County Help Wanted Ads
Wyo4News Obituaries
Be the first to comment on "Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 25, 2017"