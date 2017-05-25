Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 25, 2017

28 New U.S. Citizens To Be Naturalized At Grand Teton National Park: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will make becoming a new U.S. citizen even more memorable with the backdrop of Grand Teton National Park.

The 28 citizenship candidates originate from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, France, India, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Moldova, the Philippines, Singapore, Slovakia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. They live in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. More information here.