Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 25, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Rock Springs Police Department Warns of Auto Burglaries: The Rock Springs Police Department has noted a recent spike in reported auto burglaries over the past weeks and is looking to alert motor vehicle owners of a common threat which often occurs this time of the year. More information here.
- American Legion to Host Flag Ceremonies on Memorial Day: Members of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will host several flag ceremonies throughout Rock Springs Monday morning in honor of Memorial Day. More information here.
- BLM Seeking Comment on 254 Parcels Proposed for Lease in September Oil and Gas Lease Sale: In keeping with the Administration’s goal of strengthening America’s energy independence, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming is seeking comments on a proposal to offer 254 oil and gas lease parcels totaling about 286,000 acres at its September quarterly lease sale. More information here.
- Hunting Regulations Approved by Game and Fish Commission for Grizzly Bears: The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission set a conservative approach for Wyoming’s first grizzly bear hunting season since 1974. More information here.
Sports:
- Former Cowgirl Marleah Campbell Honored: Former Wyoming women’s basketball player Marleah Campbell was recently awarded the Top Thesis award at the Communication and Journalism Department’s Honors Banquet. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
