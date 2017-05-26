Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 26, 2017

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Rock Springs High School Graduation On Saturday: Rock Springs High School will celebrate graduation beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27th. The ceremony with take place at RSHS stadium. More Information Here.

Cheyenne Students Wins Contest To Name The Statewide Assessment Test:The Wyoming Department of Education announced today that Aiden Weinzierl, a sixth-grade student at Anderson Elementary School in Cheyenne, has won the contest to name the new statewide assessment with his submission, WY-TOPP, for Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress. More Information Here.

BLM Releases Summer Camping Safety Tips:As the busy summer season approaches, the Bureau of Land Management High Desert District encourages visitors to enjoy their public lands and remember some simple camping guidelines. More Information Here.

Hunting License Application Deadline Approaching For Elk, Deer, And Antelope:Residents must apply for their elk, antelope, and deer licenses by the May 31st deadline. In addition, non-resident applications for antelope and deer are also due by May 31st. Online applications must be completed and submitted by midnight mountain time on the deadline date. More Information Here.

Thirty-one Students Receive Nursing Degrees At Western: The Associate Degree Nursing Program at Western Wyoming Community College graduated thirty one students on May 19th, 2017. Twelve of the thirty-one graduated with a 3.8 GPA or above (Graduate of Distinction), and Western’s Outstanding Graduate, Macayla Arrington, was in this nursing class. This class of students had an 85% completion rate, this far exceeds the expectation and the completion rates of other classes. Many of these students plan to complete their bachelor’s degrees in the next 6 months to 3 years. More Information Here.

Wyoming Senior Audra DeStefano Named 2016-2017 Academic All-District Women’s Track And Cross Country First Team:Wyoming senior Audra DeStefano has been named to the 2016-17 Academic All-District® Women’s Track and Cross Country First Team, CoSIDA announced on Thursday. DeStefano is one of 10 athletes to earn the honor in District VII. More Information Here.

American Legion To Host Flag Ceremonies On Memorial Day:Members of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 will host several flag ceremonies throughout Rock Springs Monday morning in honor of Memorial Day. More Information Here.

Yellowstone National Park Expects Busy Summer: Yellowstone National Park is ready for the busy summer season and is offering some tips for those planning a visit during the upcoming months. More Information Here.

Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Agencies To Be Out In Force Memorial Day Weekend:With Memorial Day weekend just days away, the four law enforcement agencies in Sweetwater County have released a combined statement to the public advising them that of the increase in law enforcement officers who will be joining forces for a traffic safety enforcement campaign. More Information Here.

American Legion To Place Flags At Veterans’ Headstones, Volunteers Invited To Help:American Legion Posts in Rock Springs and Green River will place flags at veterans’ headstones this weekend, and the public is invited to help.Members of American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs will be honoring fallen veterans by placing flags at each veteran’s headstone beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday.The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River will assist VFW Post 2321 with placing flags at the Riverview Cemetery in Green River beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday.More Information Here.

National News

(Via ABC News)

Jared Kushner examined as part of FBI Russia investigation: Contacts between Russian officials and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump and one of his senior advisers, are a focus of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, sources tell ABC News. More information here.

President Trump calls for DOJ investigation into alleged Manchester leak: President Trump on Thursday called for a Department of Justice investigation into an alleged leak of British intelligence information from its investigation into the Manchester bombing. More information here.