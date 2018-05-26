Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 26, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

Dog’s Unexplained Death Investigated: The death of a dog belonging to a man fishing Flaming Gorge was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office animal control officer on Thursday. More information here.

School District Providing Four Shuttles to RSHS Graduation: With parking always a concern during Rock Springs High School graduation, Sweetwater County School District Number One will provide four shuttle bus locations for people to park and ride to the ceremony. More information here.

Free Fishing Day set For June 2nd: It’s hardly a secret that Wyoming fishing is top-notch, especially with 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries across the state. More information here.

Sports:

Henderson Advances to NCAA Championships in Long Jump: After a season full of tremendous success in her new event, the triple jump, Wyoming junior Ja’la Henderson returned to her roots in the long jump Thursday night and advanced to an NCAA Championship meet for the first time in her collegiate career. More information here.

Links to National and International News:

