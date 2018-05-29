Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: May 29, 2018

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to the stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Yesterday afternoons thunderstorm and heavy rains caused some local flooding situations around Sweetwater County and even spawned at least one funnel cloud west of Green River around the Little America area. The storm also caused lightning strike power outages for a couple of hours for some Rocky Mountain Power customers. According to Rocky Mountain Power, electricity was totally restored around 7:00 o’clock last night.
- Sheriff Shares FBI Warning on Compromised Computer Routers/Network Devices: The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office is passing along a Federal Bureau of Investigation advisory warning of foreign compromise of computer routers and other networked devices. More information here.
- Dog’s Unexplained Death Investigated: The death of a dog belonging to a man fishing Flaming Gorge was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office animal control officer on Thursday. More information here.
- Free Fishing Day set For June 2nd: It’s hardly a secret that Wyoming fishing is top-notch, especially with 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries across the state. More information here.
- Summer Reading Program Starts May 29 at Sweetwater County Libraries: Libraries Rock! That’s the theme for the Sweetwater County Library System’s summer reading program this year. More information here.
Sports:
- Cowgirls Ja’La Henderson Wins Meet and Gains Entry In National Championships: Ja’la Henderson cannot be stopped. The Cowgirl jumps star punched her ticket to Eugene, Oregon for the 2018 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships in a second event on Saturday by winning the women’s triple jump at the NCAA West Preliminary Round. More information here.
- Henderson Advances to NCAA Championships in Long Jump: After a season full of tremendous success in her new event, the triple jump, Wyoming junior Ja’la Henderson returned to her roots in the long jump Thursday night and advanced to an NCAA Championship meet for the first time in her collegiate career. More information here.
Links to National and International News:
